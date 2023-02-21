Best Utility Stocks, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Best Utility Stocks, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

Utility stocks are known for their reliable revenue and steady earnings growth. In this article, we’ll focus on the two best utility stocks, according to analysts.

As macro headwinds keep the stock market volatile, utility stocks could be a solid addition to investors’ portfolios. Utility companies have a defensive business model backed by a regulated rate base (value of assets upon which utility companies earn revenue) and a reliable revenue stream. Thus, if you plan to buy utility stocks, analysts recommend NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). Let’s dig deeper.

What is the Future of NEE?

NextEra Energy is America’s leading electric utility company. Its continued investment to expand the retail rate base drives its revenue and earnings. Furthermore, its growing portfolio of clean energy assets positions it well to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). 

Thanks to its resilient business, NEE’s adjusted EPS has increased at a CAGR of 10% in the past decade. Furthermore, it expects to grow its adjusted EPS at a CAGR of 6-8% through 2026. 

NEE’s solid business model and growing earnings base will enable the company to boost its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. NEE expects to increase its dividend by 10% annually, at least through 2024. 

On TipRanks, NEE stock has received 11 unanimous Buys for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price forecast of $95.73 implies 25.84% upside potential. In addition, NEE offers a dividend yield of 2.23%. With positive indicators from analysts, hedge funds, and insiders, NEE has a maximum Smart Score of ‘Perfect 10’ on TipRanks. 

What is the Projection for CNP Stock?

CenterPoint Energy is an electric and gas utility company. Thanks to its strong business model, CNP targets 8% annual growth in its adjusted EPS in 2023 and 2024. Moreover, it expects EPS to grow at a CAGR of 6-8% after that through 2030. 

This increased visibility over its earnings, multi-billion dollar capital plan and strong balance sheet augur well for future growth. 

CNP stock has received six Buys and two Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $32.71 implies 11.98% upside potential. Overall, CNP stock has an Outperform Smart Score of nine

Bottom Line 

The resilient business model, strong earnings growth outlook, positive indications from analysts, and Outperform Smart Score make NEE and CNP an attractive investments in the utility space.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $1.48-$1.50, consensus $1.49
The FlyCenterPoint Energy backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $1.48-$1.50, consensus $1.49
4d ago
CNP
Guggenheim lays out 2023 utilities outlook, upgrades two, downgrades six stocks
AEE
ALE
CenterPoint Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
CNP
More CNP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $1.48-$1.50, consensus $1.49
The FlyCenterPoint Energy backs FY23 adjusted EPS view $1.48-$1.50, consensus $1.49
4d ago
CNP
Guggenheim lays out 2023 utilities outlook, upgrades two, downgrades six stocks
The FlyGuggenheim lays out 2023 utilities outlook, upgrades two, downgrades six stocks
29d ago
AEE
ALE
CenterPoint Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
The FlyCenterPoint Energy downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
29d ago
CNP
More CNP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >