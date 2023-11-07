Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/7/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) – The company provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. On Friday, Lake Street analyst Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $22. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 202%.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) – This company provides motion control and electronic control solutions for diverse industries, including construction, agriculture, and energy. Yesterday, Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $51. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 24%.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) – This company provides modular space and portable storage solutions for various industries. Yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Stanley Elliott reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. In the last three months, all eight Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 51%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

