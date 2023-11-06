Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/6/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon is a multinational technology company engaged in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. On Friday, Loop Capital Markets analyst Rob Sanderson maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $205. Interestingly, all 31 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 27%.

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) – Alaska Air provides air transportation services. On Friday, Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $55. In the last three months, all five Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 47%.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) – This company provides water and beverage solutions. On Friday, CIBC analyst John Zamparo upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $20. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 32%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure