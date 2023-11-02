Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/2/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) – This energy infrastructure company specializes in the transportation and storage of crude oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $31. In the last three months, five out of the six Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 22%.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) – This global technology company manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 22%.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Entegris is a materials integrity management company that provides advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Christian Schwab reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 32%.

