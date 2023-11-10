Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/10/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) – Energy Transfer is a provider of natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. Yesterday, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $18. Interestingly, six out of the seven Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 36%.

Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) – This diversified media company operates television stations and digital platforms across the United States. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $190. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 49%.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) – This pharmaceutical company produces and commercializes medicines for cancer, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and other infectious diseases. Yesterday, BMO Capital analyst Etzer Darout reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $83. In the last three months, all four Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 31%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

