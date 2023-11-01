Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/1/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba is a provider of e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology services. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $126. In the last three months, all six Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 74%.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – This independent energy company is focused on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources. Yesterday, Mizuho Securities analyst Nitin Kumar, CFA, maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $83. Interestingly, all six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 27%.

Axonics Modulation (NASDAQ:AXNX) – This healthcare company specializes in the development and commercialization of neuromodulation devices. Yesterday, Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $75. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 41%.

