BEEZ: Not Your Average ESG ETF. Should You Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BEEZ: Not Your Average ESG ETF. Should You Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BEEZ: Not Your Average ESG ETF. Should You Buy?

Story Highlights

The new Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF brings a different active-management approach to ESG investing and features a differentiated group of holdings.

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) is an interesting new ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) ETF that just launched in November. With a concentrated and actively-managed portfolio of distinctive holdings, it’s not your average ESG ETF.

While BEEZ has a differentiated and highly-rated portfolio, the downside is that it’s relatively expensive, especially for a fund with a yet-to-be-proven strategy. Thus, I’m neutral on BEEZ, with the caveat that it could be a viable option for investors who are specifically interested in choosing ESG products and looking to diversify their portfolios beyond typical ESG funds.

What is the BEEZ ETF’s Strategy?

The new BEEZ ETF just launched on November 3rd and is the brainchild of Honeytree Investment Management, a Canadian asset manager. So far, the ETF has just $2.4 million in AUM, but it is still early days, as it has only been around for a month.  

BEEZ is an actively-managed ETF focused on “responsible growth.” According to Honeytree, the fund managers identify “companies with long-term growth potential based on the strength of their governance and leadership, their commitment to innovation, strong fundamentals, and a strategic focus on making a net positive impact on the world.”  

It’s hard to argue with these criteria, although some of them seem a bit subjective, as most companies would argue that they make a positive impact on the world. 

Differentiated Holdings 

BEEZ holds 25 stocks, and its top 10 holdings account for 42.2% of the fund. Below, you’ll find an overview of the BEEZ ETF’s top 10 holdings using TipRanks’ holdings tool.

BEEZ is interesting in that its holdings aren’t limited to just the usual suspects that one often finds in these types of ESG funds (mega-cap tech stocks). Instead, BEEZ owns a diverse mix of more under-the-radar companies that it feels are generating long-term, responsible growth. 

So, how does BEEZ select the stocks in its portfolio? The fund begins with an initial universe of 2,900 U.S.-listed equities. As an ESG-focused fund, it predictably screens out companies in industries including weapons, tobacco, and fossil fuels.

It then uses a set of 25 quantitative screens (including screens for revenue growth, dividend growth, and more) to narrow this list down to 50 “highly liquid, mid- to large-cap profitable stocks” with market caps over $5 billion. 

Next, the fund managers use proprietary fundamental research consisting of about 45 fundamental criteria to narrow the list down further. It then adds in the human touch with a “deep dive” and more qualitative research, resulting in a portfolio of 25 to 30 companies. 

Stocks that made the cut after this extensive screening process include top holding Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), which manufacturers OLED lighting for smartphones, televisions, and more; Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), which provides testing, manufacturing, and cleaning equipment to the semiconductor fabrication industry, and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), a strong 2023 performer, which provides tax and financial management software to individuals and small businesses. 

Other prominent holdings that most investors will be familiar with include Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). 

What I like about these holdings is that they are long-term winners that have generated solid results for investors over the long run. For example, Home Depot has a total return of 428.2% over the past 10 years, while Costco has thrived through all economic environments and generated an even more impressive 693.7% total return over the same time frame.

Paint maker Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has generated a 431.6% total return over the past decade, while animal healthcare leader Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) has gained about 550%. Meanwhile, Lam Research has returned an incredible 1,552% over the same time horizon.

The BEEZ ETF’s holdings also stand out from the crowd in that they aren’t the usual suspects that you often find in index ESG funds, which simply screen out stocks from certain sectors and end up owning most mega-cap stocks and don’t look all that different from a run-of-the-mill total-market or technology ETF.  

For example, two of the largest ESG ETFs, the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) and the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) overlap significantly when it comes to their holdings, with the two funds sharing nine of the same top 10 holdings.

Note that BEEZ is also much more concentrated than these two funds. While BEEZ holds just 25 stocks, ESGV holds 1,464 and ESGU holds 287.

Stay Smart

TipRanks’ Smart Score system rates the BEEZ ETF’s portfolio highly as seven of its top 10 holdings feature Outperform-equivalent Smart Scores of 8 or above. The Smart Score is a proprietary quantitative stock scoring system created by TipRanks. It gives stocks a score from 1 to 10 based on eight market key factors. A score of 8 or above is equivalent to an Outperform rating.

The Smart Score gives Universal Display, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Masco (NYSE:MAS), Home Depot, Zoetis, and Costco Outperform-equivalent Smart Scores of 8 or above. 

Is BEEZ Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, BEEZ earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. Nonetheless, the average BEEZ stock price target of $28 implies the ETF is trading near its fair value.

A Relatively Costly Expense Ratio

One disadvantage of BEEZ is that it is fairly expensive, with an expense ratio of 0.64%. This expense ratio means that an investor putting $10,000 into the fund will pay $64 in fees in one year. Assuming that the fund returns 5% per year going forward and maintains this expense ratio, this investor will pay $205 in fees over the course of three years. 

The problem for BEEZ is that they are a newcomer in a crowded field of ESG funds. There is no shortage of ESG-focused funds investing in U.S. equities, and many of these more established incumbents have more economical expense ratios than BEEZ. 

For example, the aforementioned ESGU, which has $12.9 billion in AUM, charges just 0.15%, while the aforementioned ESGV, which has $7.1 billion in AUM, charges an even lower 0.09%. 

How much cheaper are these ETFs? Using the same parameters as above, an investor putting the same $10,000 into ESGU or ESGV would pay just $48 or $29, respectively, over the course of three years. 

In fairness to BEEZ, it is actively managed, while these funds are passively managed, and it is a much smaller fund, which both contribute to it being more expensive. 

Final Thoughts 

While BEEZ features a highly-rated portfolio with a unique group of holdings, I would need to see it establish more of a track record before I’d be willing to pay its high expense ratio. 

That being said, BEEZ is interesting, and it could be a worthwhile investment for ESG-focused investors who are looking for another ESG option to diversify their portfolios, thanks to its differentiated approach and exposure.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
BEEZ: Not Your Average ESG ETF. Should You Buy?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >