Beat the Heat with These 3 Air Conditioning Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Beat the Heat with These 3 Air Conditioning Stocks

Story Highlights

How can value-focused investors get some relief during the dog days of summer? It’s easier than you might think, as an allocation in these air conditioning stocks could bolster your portfolio until the heat wave finally passes.

Heat waves can make us uncomfortable, but that doesn’t mean you have to be unprofitable. Air conditioning stocks can benefit from record-high temperatures around the world, and three of them have something special for value and income investors.

My criteria for this list of top air conditioning stocks are that they must offer a decent dividend, shouldn’t be overvalued, and ought to have at least a couple of positive recent reviews from the analyst community. That’s a lot to ask for, but selective stock picking can bring success in the long term, and this cool selection of air conditioning stocks should help opportunistic investors beat the heat in 2023’s second half.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Florida-headquartered Carrier Global offers heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) technologies on a worldwide scale. The company also provides intelligent climate and energy solutions, including a “suite of solutions to help keep people safe from poor outdoor air quality in the wake of the Canadian wildfires.”

Speaking to value investors now, Carrier Global’s GAAP trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 18.25x seems quite reasonable, but is it really? I’d say yes, as the sector median P/E ratio is 20.1x. Meanwhile, income-focused investors should appreciate the fact that Carrier Global pays a 1.31% annual dividend yield.

We’ll look at the analyst consensus estimate for CARR stock in a moment, but suffice it to say that it’s not difficult to find positive reviews of Carrier Global. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst Julian Mitchell raised his price target from $53 to $54 and kept an Overweight rating on the shares, expecting a number of positive 2023 guidance revisions and third-quarter guides that are at least in line with the Street.

Furthermore, Citigroup (NYSE:C) analyst Vladimir Bystricky raised his price target on Carrier Global stock from $45 to $52, claiming “still durable” demand trends for U.S. industrials should remain supportive of relatively solid results versus expectations.

What is the Price Target for CARR Stock?

On TipRanks, CARR is a Moderate Buy based on seven Buys and six Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. Nevertheless, the average Carrier Global stock price target is $50.92, implying 6.5% downside potential.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Hailing from Texas, Lennox International has a vast presence in the global HVAC equipment and services market. The company has over 13,000 full-time employees and recently opened a renovated manufacturing facility in Iowa.

Does LII stock present good value among air conditioning stocks? It’s not too bad, as Lennox International’s P/E ratio of 23.39x isn’t far above the sector median P/E ratio of 20.12x. However, if you’d rather wait for Lennox stock to pull back to somewhere around $300 (it’s currently near $340), that’s understandable. As far as dividends are concerned, Lennox pays 1.27% per year, so you can sit back and collect the distributions every three months.

Additionally, some financial experts are bullish on LII stock now. For instance, William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Blair sees upside to estimates on a commercial margin recovery, as well as a price/cost lift in 2024, potentially benefiting Lennox International.

Also, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Joseph O’Dea reiterated an Overweight rating on LII shares, envisioning modest upside risk to Lennox’s second-quarter EPS (meaning EPS can come in higher than expectations) and modest guidance revisions.

What is the Price Target for LII Stock?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, LII comes in as a Moderate Buy based on four Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating. The average Lennox International stock price target is $307, implying 9.8% downside potential.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies is an Irish HVAC equipment and services company, and it’s an industry mammoth with roughly 39,000 full-time employees. Trane is notable for its high-efficiency heat pumps and its use of vegetable oil as a sustainable alternative to diesel fuel.

As it turns out, Trane Technologies offers the least compelling value but the highest dividend yield of the three air conditioning stocks mentioned today. Trane’s P/E ratio of 25.15x is somewhat higher than the sector median P/E ratio of 20.12x, but not by an extremely wide margin. Income collectors should be glad to hear, however, that Trane Technologies provides its shareholders with a 1.45% annual dividend yield.

Much like with Lennox International, O’Dea of Wells Fargo envisions modest upside risk to Q2 EPS and modest guidance revisions for Trane Technologies. He raised his price target on TT stock from $172 to $181. Moreover, Barclays analysts lifted their price target on Trane stock from $201 to $210, with the expectation that the tone from most of the company’s management teams will likely remain upbeat.

What is the Price Target for TT Stock?

On TipRanks, TT stock is a Hold based on three Buys, five Holds, and two Sell ratings. The average Trane Technologies stock price target is $190.11, implying 4.7% downside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Air Conditioning Stocks?

High temperatures can bring market opportunities, and most likely, people around the world will keep their air conditioners running regardless of economic conditions. So, whether it’s Carrier Global, Lennox International, or Trane Technologies stock, you can find a worthy air conditioning stock – or even two or three of them – to consider adding to your portfolio this summer.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TT

Trane price target raised to $181 from $172 at Wells Fargo
The FlyTrane price target raised to $181 from $172 at Wells Fargo
7d ago
TT
Trane price target raised to $210 from $201 at Barclays
TT
Homebuilder Stocks Keep Soaring. Which is the Best Homebuilder ETF?
OC
TT
More TT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TT

Trane price target raised to $181 from $172 at Wells Fargo
The FlyTrane price target raised to $181 from $172 at Wells Fargo
7d ago
TT
Trane price target raised to $210 from $201 at Barclays
The FlyTrane price target raised to $210 from $201 at Barclays
7d ago
TT
Homebuilder Stocks Keep Soaring. Which is the Best Homebuilder ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasHomebuilder Stocks Keep Soaring. Which is the Best Homebuilder ETF?
17d ago
OC
TT
More TT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >