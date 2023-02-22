Beat Inflation with these Two High Yield Stocks

Even though inflation moderated slightly from its peak in 2022, it remains high (at 6.4%). Thankfully, shares of several high-quality companies offer a dividend yield higher than the current inflation rate. Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, we zeroed in on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock. Both these companies have yields higher than the current inflation rate. Let’s dig deeper.

Is MPW a Good Dividend Stock?

Medical Properties Trust operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and focuses on hospital facilities. It owns 435 hospitals and approximately 44,000 licensed beds. Its long lease expiration term, built-in inflationary rental escalators, and geographically diversified portfolio position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

It offers a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, translating into a lucrative yield of about 9%.

While its yield attracts, MPW stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $15.88 implies 26.63% upside potential. Moreover, it carries an Outperform Smart Score of eight.

Does EPD Pay Monthly Dividends?

Midstream energy services company Enterprise Products Partners pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 a share. The strong demand for its services and geographically diversified assets position it well to deliver strong cash flows and drive dividend payments.

Enterprise Products Partners has consistently increased its dividend for about 24 years and offers a stellar yield of 7.22%.

Analysts are optimistic about EPD’s prospects. EPD stock has received nine unanimous Buys for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $31.89 implies 22.84%. Overall, EPD Stock has an Outperform Smart Score of nine.

Bottom Line

MPW and EOG stocks are attractive investments at current levels to beat inflation. Their high yields, solid dividend payment history, the Strong Buy consensus rating, and an Outperform Smart Score imply they are more likely to beat the broader market averages.

Disclosure