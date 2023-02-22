Beat Inflation with these Two High Yield Stocks

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Beat Inflation with these Two High Yield Stocks

Story Highlights

Protect your portfolio against inflation. In this article, we’ll discuss two stocks offering yields higher than the current inflation rate.

Even though inflation moderated slightly from its peak in 2022, it remains high (at 6.4%). Thankfully, shares of several high-quality companies offer a dividend yield higher than the current inflation rate. Using TipRanks’ Stock Screener tool, we zeroed in on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) stock. Both these companies have yields higher than the current inflation rate. Let’s dig deeper. 

Is MPW a Good Dividend Stock?

Medical Properties Trust operates as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and focuses on hospital facilities. It owns 435 hospitals and approximately 44,000 licensed beds. Its long lease expiration term, built-in inflationary rental escalators, and geographically diversified portfolio position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns. 

It offers a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, translating into a lucrative yield of about 9%

While its yield attracts, MPW stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on six Buy and two Hold recommendations. Analysts’ average price target of $15.88 implies 26.63% upside potential. Moreover, it carries an Outperform Smart Score of eight. 

Does EPD Pay Monthly Dividends?

Midstream energy services company Enterprise Products Partners pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 a share. The strong demand for its services and geographically diversified assets position it well to deliver strong cash flows and drive dividend payments. 

Enterprise Products Partners has consistently increased its dividend for about 24 years and offers a stellar yield of 7.22%. 

Analysts are optimistic about EPD’s prospects. EPD stock has received nine unanimous Buys for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $31.89 implies 22.84%. Overall, EPD Stock has an Outperform Smart Score of nine.

Bottom Line 

MPW and EOG stocks are attractive investments at current levels to beat inflation. Their high yields, solid dividend payment history, the Strong Buy consensus rating, and an Outperform Smart Score imply they are more likely to beat the broader market averages. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Top Midstream Stock for Growing Income
Stock Analysis & IdeasEnterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Top Midstream Stock for Growing Income
4d ago
EPD
Enterprise Products Partners Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
EPD
Enterprise Products see 2023 growth capital investments $2.3B-$2.5B
EPD
More EPD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Top Midstream Stock for Growing Income
Stock Analysis & IdeasEnterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD): A Top Midstream Stock for Growing Income
4d ago
EPD
Enterprise Products Partners Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesEnterprise Products Partners Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
20d ago
EPD
Enterprise Products see 2023 growth capital investments $2.3B-$2.5B
The FlyEnterprise Products see 2023 growth capital investments $2.3B-$2.5B
21d ago
EPD
More EPD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >