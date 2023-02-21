Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q4 Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Gives Hope

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q4 Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Gives Hope

Story Highlights

Baidu is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter financials on February 22. The company’s website traffic trend reflects an encouraging picture of the top-line performance.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter Fiscal 2022 results on February 22, before the market opens. The Street expects the company to post Q4 earnings of $2.01 per ADS, up 19% year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $4.68 billion, representing a fall of 9.8%.

It is worth highlighting that the Chinese internet search giant has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations for the last 12 quarters. 

Baidu’s performance in the quarter might have been supported by strength in the AI Cloud business, thanks to the rapidly growing Chinese cloud services market. Moreover, its autonomous ride-hailing service business, Apollo Go, has the first-mover advantage in China.

Nevertheless, Q4 advertising revenue and subscription growth are likely to have been impacted by COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, regulatory hurdles for Chinese tech companies, and US-China trade tensions. 

Website Traffic Shows Promise

As per the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, total global visits to baidu.com climbed 13.9% year-over-year in the to-be-reported quarter. The increase in monthly visits could indicate that demand for the company’s products remained strong during the quarter.

Is BIDU a Buy?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock. BIDU has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average BIDU stock price target of $160.82 implies 13.5% upside potential from current levels. Shares have gained about 19% so far in 2023.

Ending Thoughts

The company’s key source of revenue, the advertising business, has been majorly impacted by inflationary pressures and economic slowdown. Nonetheless, Baidu’s efforts to diversify its operations into other profitable areas, including robotaxis and cloud business, remain impressive.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BIDU

WeTrade announces cooperation with ERNIE Bot
The FlyWeTrade announces cooperation with ERNIE Bot
5d ago
BIDU
WETG
iQIYI enters framework agreement with Baidu on AI-generated content
IQ
BIDU
36Kr Holdings to integrate Baidu’s ERNIE bot
BIDU
KRKR
More BIDU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BIDU

WeTrade announces cooperation with ERNIE Bot
The FlyWeTrade announces cooperation with ERNIE Bot
5d ago
BIDU
WETG
iQIYI enters framework agreement with Baidu on AI-generated content
The FlyiQIYI enters framework agreement with Baidu on AI-generated content
6d ago
IQ
BIDU
36Kr Holdings to integrate Baidu’s ERNIE bot
The Fly36Kr Holdings to integrate Baidu’s ERNIE bot
7d ago
BIDU
KRKR
More BIDU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >