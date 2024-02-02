BA vs. EADSF: Which Aircraft Manufacturer Stock Is the Better Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
BA vs. EADSF: Which Aircraft Manufacturer Stock Is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BA vs. EADSF: Which Aircraft Manufacturer Stock Is the Better Buy?

Story Highlights

Boeing’s name was once synonymous with safe aircraft, but today, there seems to be no end to the company’s issues in sight. As a result, a key question is which manufacturer will be able to take its place, and it’s starting to look like Airbus Group could be the alternative that airlines need. However, a closer look is needed to see how their valuations measure up.

In this piece, I evaluated two aircraft manufacturer stocks, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSF), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to see which is better. A closer look suggests a neutral view for Boeing and a long-term bullish view for Airbus.

Boeing, the largest aerospace company in the world, manufactures and sells airplanes, rockets, satellites, missiles, and launch systems. Meanwhile, Airbus designs, manufactures, and sells commercial jet aircraft, helicopters, and defense and space systems and services for governments, institutions, and commercial customers.

Boeing shares have plummeted 19% year-to-date, and the stock is off about 1% over the last 12 months. On the other hand, Airbus stock is up 6% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to 25%.

The opposite year-to-date performances aren’t a huge surprise with all that Boeing has been going through in recent years. However, a closer look is needed to see whether all those issues are already priced into Boeing shares — and how Airbus’ valuation compares.

Boeing is unprofitable due to all the problems with its Max aircraft over the last few years, so we’ll compare the two companies’ price-to-sales (P/S) ratios to gauge their valuations against each other and that of their industry. For comparison, the aerospace and defense industry is trading at a P/S of 1.9, in line with its three-year average.

Since Airbus is profitable, we’ll also consider its price-to-earnings ratio. The aerospace and defense industry is trading at a P/E of 32.1, higher than the three-year average of 27.2.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

At a P/S of 1.6, Boeing is trading at a slight discount to its industry, which is understandable considering all its issues. However, while the company did report promising fourth-quarter earnings results, another midair disaster involving its 737 Max 9 aircraft occurred in early January. Thus, a neutral view might be appropriate for Boeing at this time, pending some more positive updates.

The market reacted positively to Boeing’s fourth-quarter earnings report, sending the stock 5.3% higher on Wednesday following those results. Boeing reported an adjusted loss of 47 cents per share versus the consensus estimate of 78 cents per share in losses.

Net losses amounted to $30 million or 4 cents per share versus the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $663 million or $1.06 per share. The airplane manufacturer also reported $22 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter versus the consensus of $21.1 billion.

Commercial sales revenue also came out slightly ahead of expectations, at $10.5 billion versus the $10 billion that had been expected. Unfortunately, Boeing management declined to provide guidance for 2024 on account of the early January accident involving a 737 Max 9 flown by Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK).

The plane sustained a door plug blowout in midflight, and Alaska Airlines grounded the rest of its 737 Max 9 planes as a result. However, investors apparently weren’t too worried about this new problem, as they sent Boeing shares higher on Wednesday.

Overall, Boeing’s fourth-quarter print was about as good as it could be, but there are just too many question marks right now, with no end to the problems with the 737 Max aircraft in sight. Thus, a wait-and-see approach may be best.

What Is the Price Target for BA Stock? 

Boeing has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, six Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $263.70, the average Boeing stock price target implies upside potential of 26.8%.

Airbus Group (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

At a P/S of 1.9 and a P/E of 29.9, Airbus is trading in line with the industry regarding its sales multiple and slightly below regarding earnings. Due to the company’s long-term stock price gains and the prospect of picking up some orders in place of Boeing, a long-term bullish view might be appropriate for Airbus.

Airbus’ long-term gains suggest it could be an attractive buy-and-hold stock. The shares are up 52% over the last three years and 152% over the last 10, demonstrating staying power for the long term and making Airbus an attractive buy-and-hold position.

Further, one potential near-term catalyst for Airbus suggests investors might not have to wait long to see the stock appreciate meaningfully. Some news reports are starting to suggest that Airbus could benefit from the latest problems plaguing Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft.

Reuters reported recently that United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had approached Airbus after the latest accident involving Boeing’s plane about purchasing more A321neo jets due to the delays in Boeing’s airplane deliveries.

Finally, Airbus pays a dividend yield of 1.14% with an attractive payout ratio of 35.41%, which shows the amount paid in dividends in relation to the company’s total net income. While the yield isn’t spectacular, the payout ratio suggests Airbus’ dividend is safe because a relatively low share of its net income is being paid as dividends. Thus, that dividend does provide a small added bonus to holding Airbus shares over the long term.

What Is the Price Target for EADSF Stock? 

Airbus Group has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, two Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $169.95, the average Airbus stock price target implies upside potential of 5.95%.

Conclusion: Neutral on BA, Long-Term Bullish on EADSF

Boeing’s problems have been going on for years, with the first deadly crash of a 737 Max aircraft occurring in October 2018. However, the latest accident involving one of Boeing’s planes suggests it could still be a while before those safety issues are resolved. Thus, a wait-and-see approach may be best for Boeing at this time.

Meanwhile, Airbus has everything to gain from Boeing’s problems. In fact, news reports are starting to suggest airlines are turning to Airbus in place of Boeing, which could dramatically boost Airbus’ sales over the long term. However, barring any near-term increase in sales due to Boeing’s problems, Airbus still looks like an attractive buy-and-hold option due to its long-term stock-price appreciation.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >