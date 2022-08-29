BA & LMT: Will Their Future Skyrocket with NASA’s Artemis I Mission?

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is equipped with technologies developed by two American aerospace behemoths, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). These aerospace-technology providers are hoping for solid prospects if the SLS rocket successfully achieves its mission in the Artemis I program of NASA.

It is worth noting that NASA is preparing for the final leg of the launch of the SLS rocket on August 29.

Under the Artemis I program, the federal agency intends to fire its 98-meter tall SLS rocket into space, which will help to launch an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon.

In light of this event, the contributions made by Boeing and Lockheed Martin in this project are briefly discussed below. Also, a consolidated chart designed using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool and Wall Street’s take on the two tech companies is provided below.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The $97.7-billion company has expertise in making human space flights, satellites, rockets, missiles, launch systems, commercial airplanes, and military-grade aircraft. For NASA’s Artemis I mission, Boeing has provided the core and upper stages and avionics for the SLS moon rocket.

Also, Boeing is the biggest contractor for the SLS rocket and has played a critical role in assembling rocket parts at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The company said, “We’re providing both the brains and muscle to make the next generation of human spaceflight possible.”

It is evident from the above discussion that the success of the Artemis I mission is very critical for Boeing, as it would boost the company’s space business. Notably, LMT’s space ventures with NASA are accounted for under the Defense, Space & Security segment.

Is BA Stock a Good Buy?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about the prospects of Boeing. Analysts’ opinion on TipRanks suggests that Boeing stock could be a good buy.

BA stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds. Also, BA’s average price forecast of $213.33 represents 29.66% upside potential from the current level. Shares of Boeing have declined 24.4% in the past year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

The security and aerospace company has expertise in providing technology systems and products and related services to domestic and international government and commercial clients. The $114.3-billion company has built the Orion spacecraft that will be launched toward the moon by the SLS rocket.

This astronaut capsule will be unmanned and have the capabilities of detaching itself from the launch rocket. For now, the capsule has been programmed to orbit the moon and return to the earth after 42 days.

Lockheed Martin is counting on the success of the Artemis I mission, as it will open gates to NASA’s bigger venture of sending the human race back to the lunar surface in a couple of years. The results of Lockheed Martin’s business with NASA are accounted for under its Space segment.

Is Lockheed Martin a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street appears to be both cautious and optimistic about the prospects of LMT. Therefore, a wait-and-watch approach could be the best idea for prospective investors.

On TipRanks, analysts have assigned eight Hold ratings on LMT stock versus three Buys. The stock’s consensus rating is a Moderate Buy. LMT’s average price target is $473.45, which represents 9.82% upside potential from the current level. Over the past year, shares of LMT have grown 19.1%.

Concluding Remarks

The success of the Artemis I program would be a win-win situation for NASA as well as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

For NASA, this success would mean that the deferral agency could proceed with its Artemis II program, to be launched in 2024, and the Artemis III program scheduled for 2025. While the second program is to test the success of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft with a four-member crew, the third program aims at sending a crew of four people to the lunar surface.

As of now, it is evident that a successful phase I of the Artemis program could be a game-changer for Boeing’s and Lockheed Martin’s prospects in space programs.

