tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

BA & LMT: Will Their Future Skyrocket with NASA’s Artemis I Mission?

Story Highlights

NASA’s Artemis program of sending humans back to the moon’s surface is highly dependent on the success of the Artemis I Mission. Also, this mission could provide a boost to Boeing’s and Lockheed Martin’s space programs in the future.

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is equipped with technologies developed by two American aerospace behemoths, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). These aerospace-technology providers are hoping for solid prospects if the SLS rocket successfully achieves its mission in the Artemis I program of NASA.

It is worth noting that NASA is preparing for the final leg of the launch of the SLS rocket on August 29.

Under the Artemis I program, the federal agency intends to fire its 98-meter tall SLS rocket into space, which will help to launch an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon.

In light of this event, the contributions made by Boeing and Lockheed Martin in this project are briefly discussed below. Also, a consolidated chart designed using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool and Wall Street’s take on the two tech companies is provided below.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The $97.7-billion company has expertise in making human space flights, satellites, rockets, missiles, launch systems, commercial airplanes, and military-grade aircraft. For NASA’s Artemis I mission, Boeing has provided the core and upper stages and avionics for the SLS moon rocket.

Also, Boeing is the biggest contractor for the SLS rocket and has played a critical role in assembling rocket parts at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The company said, “We’re providing both the brains and muscle to make the next generation of human spaceflight possible.”

It is evident from the above discussion that the success of the Artemis I mission is very critical for Boeing, as it would boost the company’s space business. Notably, LMT’s space ventures with NASA are accounted for under the Defense, Space & Security segment.

Is BA Stock a Good Buy?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about the prospects of Boeing. Analysts’ opinion on TipRanks suggests that Boeing stock could be a good buy.

BA stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and two Holds. Also, BA’s average price forecast of $213.33 represents 29.66% upside potential from the current level. Shares of Boeing have declined 24.4% in the past year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

The security and aerospace company has expertise in providing technology systems and products and related services to domestic and international government and commercial clients. The $114.3-billion company has built the Orion spacecraft that will be launched toward the moon by the SLS rocket.

This astronaut capsule will be unmanned and have the capabilities of detaching itself from the launch rocket. For now, the capsule has been programmed to orbit the moon and return to the earth after 42 days.

Lockheed Martin is counting on the success of the Artemis I mission, as it will open gates to NASA’s bigger venture of sending the human race back to the lunar surface in a couple of years. The results of Lockheed Martin’s business with NASA are accounted for under its Space segment.

Is Lockheed Martin a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street appears to be both cautious and optimistic about the prospects of LMT. Therefore, a wait-and-watch approach could be the best idea for prospective investors.

On TipRanks, analysts have assigned eight Hold ratings on LMT stock versus three Buys. The stock’s consensus rating is a Moderate Buy. LMT’s average price target is $473.45, which represents 9.82% upside potential from the current level. Over the past year, shares of LMT have grown 19.1%.

Concluding Remarks

The success of the Artemis I program would be a win-win situation for NASA as well as Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

For NASA, this success would mean that the deferral agency could proceed with its Artemis II program, to be launched in 2024, and the Artemis III program scheduled for 2025. While the second program is to test the success of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft with a four-member crew, the third program aims at sending a crew of four people to the lunar surface.

As of now, it is evident that a successful phase I of the Artemis program could be a game-changer for Boeing’s and Lockheed Martin’s prospects in space programs.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BA

Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
5d ago
T
BA
Will Boeing Stock Rise on New 787 Dreamliner Deliveries?
BA
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
BA
More BA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BA

Which Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich Blue-Chip Stock is Rated a “Strong Buy” by Wall Street Pros?
5d ago
T
BA
Will Boeing Stock Rise on New 787 Dreamliner Deliveries?
Market NewsWill Boeing Stock Rise on New 787 Dreamliner Deliveries?
20d ago
BA
Boeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
Market NewsBoeing to Expand Presence in Japan; Shares Pop 6%
27d ago
BA
More BA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
Indiana Bankruptcy Court Denies Any Relief to 3M (NYSE:MMM)
MMM
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
10 Stocks You Can Still Catch Before their Ex-Dividend Date
JWN
SLG
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock: Key Insider Buys the Dip
ALV
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
BBY
AVGO
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
More Market News >