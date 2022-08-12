tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsGB:AV NewsAviva stock is for your long-term insured returns
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Aviva stock is for your long-term insured returns

Story Highlights

UK-based insurer Aviva’s shares shot up by 11% on Wednesday, making it to the top of the FTSE charts. Have the shares got their momentum back?

Aviva (GB:AV) posted its interim results for the first half of 2022 – and the company painted a pleasing picture depicting the company’s profitability and sound health.

Shareholders celebrated news of the company returning more capital to its shareholders. For income investors, the dividends are sustainable and flourishing, well-supported by a solid balance sheet and cash inflows.

Aviva: solid sales and profit

Amanda Blanc, the chief executive, said, “Sales are up, operating profit is higher, and our financial position is stronger. This has been an excellent six months for Aviva. “

The leading insurer saw its operating profit increase by 14% to £829 million, as compared to £725 million in the half year of 2021. This was mainly driven by general insurance segment growth and cost efficiency measures.

On the flip side, the company reported an IFRS loss after tax of £633 million. However, the company mentioned it as an outcome of adverse market movements, which does not affect cash outflow.

The solvency II coverage ratio, which assesses the financial health of the company, was at 213%, up from 186% last year. This ratio helped the company to push its interim dividend and return more to its shareholders.

Aviva: attractive dividends

The company increased its interim dividend by 40% to 10.3p, as compared to 7.3p in the half year of 2021. The dividends are on track with the guidance of 31p in 2022 and 32.5p in 2023.

The company’s dividend yield of 7% is much higher than the sector average of 2.1%.

Investor pressure

The company aims to launch a share buyback along with its final results in 2022. The size of the buyback depends on the board’s approval, considering the financial situation of the company.

Activist investor Cevian Capital, which holds more than a 6% stake in the company, will surely be happy with the news. Cevian has been putting pressure on the company for higher returns to shareholders for quite some time now. Cevian had previously requested £5 billionby the end of 2022.

TipRanks Smart Score

Aviva’s shares have a perfect smart score of 10 which means they are more likely to outperform the market averages going forward.

Smart Score is a TipRanks scoring system, which is based on various factors such as analysts’ ratings, blogger opinions, investor sentiment, and more. The stock is analysed on these factors and a score is assigned between 1 and 10.

This tool can guide investors in choosing profitable stocks with the potential to outperform the market.

A picture containing timeline Description automatically generated

Analyst views

James Pearse of Jefferies commented on the results, “Aviva has reported a remarkably strong Solvency II capital ratio, allowing the company to confirm that it will commence additional capital returns to shareholders with its full-year 2022 results.”

“This is in line with our expectations, where we are forecasting a recurring £250 million buyback from the full year 2022 results onwards.”

View from the City

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Aviva stock has a Moderate Buy rating, based on eight analyst ratings. It includes five Buy and three Hold recommendations.

It has an average price target of 476p, which represents a 2.85% change in the price from the current level. The price has a low and high forecast of 420p and 553p, respectively.

Conclusion

Aviva has a fundamentally strong business, attractive dividends, and an optimistic outlook for the next few years. What’s not to like?

The company is well positioned to achieve its guidance numbers amid challenging economic conditions. The company’s first-half performance will restore shareholder confidence and will be reflected in share prices as well.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Illumina Stock Decline Yesterday?
ILMN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
OLO
PBR
Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Warby Parker’s Upbeat Q2 Results, Costs Actions Impress Investors
WRBY
Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
DIS
Why Did The New York Times Stock Jump Nearly 12% Yesterday?
NYT
More Market News >