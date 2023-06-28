Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto Continues to Build, but the Market Doesn’t Care

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto Continues to Build, but the Market Doesn’t Care

Story Highlights

From a peak of $150+ in November 2021, AVAX is currently trading at around $13. However, Avalanche’s value proposition comes primarily from its Subnet model — a mesh of semi-independent blockchains.

Avalanche (AVAX-USD), once the darling of the crypto community, has seen some tough times ever since the market had a drastic cooldown in 2022. Once hailed as a key part of the “Solunavax” trio — Solana (SOL-USD), LUNA, and AVAX — of scalable layer-1 blockchains, the hype isn’t quite there anymore. Despite continuing to secure partnerships and new launches, AVAX is still a long way off its previous highs.

Unlike its brethren, the AVAX community never had to deal with dramatic shocks. With LUNA imploding completely in 2022 and SOL suffering from the revelations of the FTX fraud, AVAX came off relatively unscathed. It did see the demise of one of its largest proponents, Three Arrows Capital, but the fund wasn’t nearly as impactful to the ecosystem as FTX was for Solana, for example.

From a peak of ~$151 in November 2021, AVAX is currently trading at $13.17, almost a 92% drawdown — quite close to SOL’s -93%. Ethereum (ETH-USD), in comparison, only went down by about 65% in the same time frame.

Avalanche’s value proposition comes primarily from its Subnet model, where the Avalanche network is actually a mesh of semi-independent blockchains called Subnets. Anyone can create and deploy a Subnet and enlist AVAX validators to secure it with a Proof-of-Stake model (a mechanism where validators stake their cryptocurrency to secure a network). 

Avalanche also has multiple in-built chains, most notably the C-Chain. This is what most people associate with the AVAX network, as it’s the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) smart contract-enabled platform where most of the user activity is concentrated. Custom subnets will also usually be independent EVM environments.

The C-Chain has been battered by the bear market, losing almost 95% of its total value locked, a measure of assets supplied to the chain’s various DeFi and NFT protocols.

Nonetheless, the market has slowed down everywhere, so Avalanche remains at a respectable 7th place among all networks at $650 million, easily triple Solana’s TVL.

Active Onboarding and Development Efforts

The Avalanche team hasn’t been idle and continues to secure key partnerships and integrations to bring the network forward.

For example, it has recently onboarded Loco Legends, an e-sports streaming platform in India that launched an NFT marketplace subnet.

Another announced integration is with SK Planet, a subsidiary of South Korean telecom conglomerate SK Telecom. The company is set to launch its own subnet called UPTN, which is expected to be integrated with the company’s consumer-facing products, such as OK Cashbag, an online cashback and loyalty platform.

Ava Labs also released AvaCloud, a no-code subnet deployment platform that makes it easy for anyone to bootstrap their own network backed by Avalanche’s blockchain validation process.

Finally, another partnership that made waves in early 2023 is with Amazon Web Services, which would simplify subnet deployment for users of the cloud platform. However, some critics maintain that this is little more than a paid service disguised as a partnership and that anyone can technically become an “AWS Partner” like Avalanche.

This event highlights some unpleasant facts about the Avalanche network, which might be the primary cause of its token’s current underperformance.

The Fundamentals Look Weaker Than the Marketing

When digging deeper into Avalanche’s subnets, there are discrepancies between how it’s supposed to work and how it actually works right now.

The core idea behind Avalanche is (or was) for Primary Network validators to be “rented” by subnet operators. This means that subnets borrow some of the security from the main network so that they don’t need to pay as much in staking yield.

In practice, though, the exact opposite is happening right now. As can be seen through Avalanche Subnet explorers, subnet teams are entirely responsible for their own chain. Defi Kingdoms, by far the most active subnet, is backed by 8 validators operated by its own team.

Subnet validators must also validate the main chain, which is the opposite of what you’d expect. Besides some additional staking yield, a dedicated subnet validator has little economic incentive to secure what is effectively an unrelated blockchain. There is little to no public information as to why this principle was adopted.

Finally, activity on these subnet networks is somewhat underwhelming. Outside of Defi Kingdoms, with its 18,000+ active addresses, other subnets have much smaller figures: Dexalot has less than 200 active addresses, Step Network has just shy of 600, and DOS has less than 25. All this is in comparison to C-Chain’s 150,000 addresses, a towering figure over the custom networks. As a further blow, Crabada recently migrated its subnet-based platform to the C-Chain.

With the bear market, people and investors become more conscious of the fundamentals and aren’t as easily swayed by marketing claims, which helps explain the current position of AVAX.

Nonetheless, the Avalanche network remains an impressive technological feat, and its performance and cost are vastly more attractive compared to competing networks like Ethereum. Also, the platform still has a number of innovative and active projects which might just make a key difference in the future. As of now, though, it’s unclear if the Avalanche team’s efforts will pay off.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End
Stock Analysis & IdeasUpstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End
2h ago
UPST
Here’s 2023’s Best-Performing Actively-Managed ETF
MA
LLY
‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
AI
ALIT
More NASDAQ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NASDAQ

Upstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End
Stock Analysis & IdeasUpstart Stock (NASDAQ:UPST): AI Hype Train Ride May Come to an End
2h ago
UPST
Here’s 2023’s Best-Performing Actively-Managed ETF
Stock Analysis & IdeasHere’s 2023’s Best-Performing Actively-Managed ETF
3h ago
MA
LLY
‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
4h ago
AI
ALIT
More NASDAQ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >