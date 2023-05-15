ATVI vs. EA: Which Gaming Stock is Better?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
Open in App
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ATVI vs. EA: Which Gaming Stock is Better?

Story Highlights

Video game stocks have been hot over the last several years, but rising valuations and increasing expenses call for a closer look at these companies. Additionally, special situations like mergers also impact valuations.

In this piece, I evaluated two gaming stocks, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to determine which is better.

Unlike many stocks, Activision Blizzard has been fairly stable over the last year or so, gaining about 1% year-to-date to bring its 12-month return to about flat. Meanwhile, Electronic Arts is up more than 2% year-to-date and down 1% in the past year.

Much of Activision Blizzard’s valuation is tied to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition, which is why it’s been relatively stable despite the wider market volatility. For Activision Blizzard, the critical point of reference is $95 a share, which is what Microsoft intends to pay for the company.

Thus, the standard valuation measures like price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are unimportant — unless the deal doesn’t complete. However, they do matter for Electronic Arts. As a point of reference, the interactive media industry is trading around its three-year average P/E of 28.3, although it’s trading at a P/S of 4.6, below its three-year average of 6.3.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

A quick glance at Activision Blizzard’s price of around $78 a share suggests immediately that it’s undervalued because if the Microsoft deal goes through, investors will enjoy a price of $95 a share. However, the acquisition is far from a done deal. Nonetheless, for investors wanting to play the odds on the deal going through, a bullish view looks appropriate.

Activision Blizzard is currently what the pros call a special-situation investment. Any bet in either direction on whether the Microsoft deal will complete is part of a merger arbitrage strategy. The current spread, which is the difference between the current price of around $78 and the proposed acquisition price of $95, stands at $17, offering investors a significant discount on Activision Blizzard shares if the deal completes.

Unfortunately, the Microsoft deal faces opposition in the U.K., and U.S. regulators voted to file a lawsuit to block it. In the U.K., the competition regulator initially blocked the merger, but on Thursday, it also published an interim order restricting the companies from buying an interest in each other without its consent.

The European Union is expected to release its decision on the matter on May 15, and several other countries have also approved it. However, if regulators ultimately block the deal, Microsoft has some options, like carving out its cloud gaming service, which could satisfy the U.K.’s concerns.

Both companies hired expensive lawyers to fight for them. They could also be forced to sell their cloud divisions or certain game franchises in order to complete the merger.

Activision Blizzard is trading at a P/E of 32.7 and a P/S of 7.5, suggesting a valuation that’s slightly higher than average without the merger. However, given its long-term stability and strength, it likely wouldn’t be a bad stock to buy and hold for an extended period, which may be the best-case scenario if the merger is blocked.

What is the Price Target for ATVI Stock? 

Activision Blizzard has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, one Hold, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $92.14, the average Activision Blizzard stock price target implies upside potential of 18.1%.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

EA is trading at a P/E of 43.3 and a P/S of 4.6, suggesting it may be overvalued versus its industry and its five-year mean P/E of 33.3 and P/S of 5.9. The valuation and steadily rising expenses suggest a neutral view might be appropriate.

Electronic Arts swung to a loss in its most recently completed quarter while posting mixed results. A review of its financials over the last few years shows rising research & development and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

This trend is common across the tech industry, especially during inflationary periods, but EA’s net income margin has been declining steadily over the last few years. All things considered, it looks overvalued.

What is the Price Target for EA Stock? 

Electronic Arts has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, nine Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $138.26, the average Electronic Arts stock price target implies upside potential of 10.5%.

Conclusion: Bullish on ATVI, Neutral on EA

Investors who know how to do their due diligence may be able to walk away with a tidy profit on Activision Blizzard in the Microsoft merger if they play their cards right. If the FTC is left as the loan regulatory agency blocking the merger, it may face an uphill battle, but the UK’s final decision is critical.

Thus, Activision Blizzard is a risky merger play, but even if it doesn’t go through, the company looks to be on firm footing over the long term. On the other hand, EA looks overvalued.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Gains Despite Swinging to Loss in Q4
Market NewsElectronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Gains Despite Swinging to Loss in Q4
5d ago
EA
EA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
EA
Electronic Arts price target raised to $141 from $137 at Stifel
EA
More EA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Gains Despite Swinging to Loss in Q4
Market NewsElectronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Gains Despite Swinging to Loss in Q4
5d ago
EA
EA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
Pre-EarningsEA Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
8d ago
EA
Electronic Arts price target raised to $141 from $137 at Stifel
The FlyElectronic Arts price target raised to $141 from $137 at Stifel
13d ago
EA
More EA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >