Atlantica Sustainable Stock (NYSE:AY) Offers an Enticing 7.5% “Green” Dividend Yield

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Atlantica Sustainable Stock (NYSE:AY) Offers an Enticing 7.5% “Green” Dividend Yield

Story Highlights

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comes with a unique blend of qualities, including a diverse asset base, long-term power purchase agreements, and credible off-takers. Despite the stock’s decline, its 7.5% dividend yield remains secure, forming an investment case with a wide margin of safety.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) could present a remarkable opportunity for income investors looking for green energy stocks that promise consistent payouts and sustainability. What truly makes Atlantica a compelling investment opportunity, however, extends beyond its enticing 7.5% dividend yield.

The company boasts a unique blend of qualities that ensure an exceptional level of predictability when it comes to its future performance. Furthermore, the recent market correction has opened up a wider margin of safety, providing an even more enticing proposition for potential investors.

Specifically, shares are trading at the same levels they did back in the summer of 2015, even though Atlantica has made notable financial progress and achieved strong dividend growth since. Hence, I am bullish on the stock.

Why Have Shares of Atlantica Declined in Recent Years?

Shares of Atlantica had experienced a significant decline since their peak in early 2021 when they briefly surpassed $48. Currently priced at around $23, the stock has halved in a span of over two-and-a-half years.

This decline can be primarily attributed to investor behavior during the pandemic-induced excitement in 2021, where they pursued the stock for its yield. However, as soon as interest rates began to rise, investors started selling off Atlantica to account for the increased risk associated with equities.

Specifically, at its peak in 2021, Atlantica’s dividend yield had been pushed to just 3.6%. With the Federal Funds Rate gradually increasing, currently standing at 5.00% to 5.25%, it is understandable that investors have gradually demanded a higher yield from Atlantica to be compensated for the additional risk attached to a stock. This explains the stock’s gradual decline during the ongoing period of rate hikes and why investors have now pushed its yield to 7.5%.

Atlantica is Shielded by Macroeconomic Headwinds

While Atlantica’s share price decline can be attributed to the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, such as the rise in interest rates, it is important to highlight Atlantica’s resilience against these challenges. It stems from Atlantica’s well-diversified asset base, supported by its extensive portfolio of multi-year, inflation-protected power purchase agreements (PPAs). Additionally, Atlantica enjoys the substantial advantage of a strong and reliable customer base, providing a solid foundation for its operations.

Let’s start with a quick overview of its asset base.

Atlantica’s Asset Base Update

Atlantica boasts a robust portfolio that includes 44 renewable energy projects spanning various categories and collectively boasting an impressive capacity to generate 2,161 MW of clean energy. Within this portfolio, 31 projects consist of solar and wind farms, while seven projects are dedicated to transmission and transport. Additionally, three projects focus on efficient natural gas utilization; another three revolve around water-related initiatives.

What sets Atlantica apart is not only the diversity of its asset base in terms of different types of projects but also its global reach. While a significant portion of its cash flows, roughly 40%, originates from North America, the company’s revenue sources are far from confined to a single region. Europe and South America contribute 34% and 18% of its cash flow mix, respectively, while the remaining 8% is spread across the globe, with notable contributions from countries like South Africa and Algeria.

Multi-Year Contracts, Quality Off-Takers Support Resilient Results

In addition to its diverse portfolio of assets, Atlantica has consistently achieved resilient results thanks to its long-term agreements known as power purchase agreements (PPAs), which enjoy the support of reputable off-takers (customers). These PPAs provide exceptional clarity on cash flows and mitigate risks.

With an average remaining contract term of roughly 14 years, Atlantica’s future revenues are highly secure, enabling the management to strategically plan for future investments and dividend growth. However, the benefits go beyond that. An impressive 47% of the company’s assets are tied to inflation-based formulas or indexed to specified increments over time. As a result, Atlantica’s assets have thrived despite the highly-inflationary environment experienced in the past year.

To grasp the strength of Atlantica’s long-term PPEs, mentioning the company’s high-quality off-takers is critical. In particular, Atlantica’s off-takers boast exceptional creditworthiness, effectively mitigating counter-party risks for the company. Most of them are government-affiliated entities such as The Government of Peru and The Kingdom of Spain or renowned players in the energy sector such as Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:ENIC), making the likelihood of default on their contractual obligations quite low.

Furthermore, despite Atlantica’s significant overseas footprint and dependence on foreign off-takers, 90% of the company’s contracted revenues are sourced in USD or hedged to the dollar. This prudent approach provides an additional layer of protection, ensuring the company’s cash flows remain stable during currency fluctuations and other risks associated with foreign exchange exposure.

Strong Start to Fiscal 2023 Showcases Atlantica’s Portfolio Qualities

As previously discussed, Atlantica’s impressive portfolio of environmentally friendly assets possesses remarkable qualities that enable the company to generate resilient cash flows even in uncertain times. This was again exemplified in its first-quarter results, marking a positive start to Fiscal 2023. Atlantica achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $174.2 million during this particular quarter, representing a notable 4.0% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Additionally, Atlantica achieved a 12.1% growth in cash available for distribution (CAFD) versus Q1 2022, amounting to $61.0 million, or an 8.9% increase to $0.53 per share. The disparity between the overall CAFD and the per-share metric can be attributed to Atlantica’s issuance of common shares to finance its investments and acquisitions over the past year. Still, given the underlying growth on a per-share basis, it is evident that these acquisitions boosted profitability and were accretive for shareholders.

The 7.5%-Yielding Dividend Remains Secure

Now that we have thoroughly highlighted Atlantica’s strengths and demonstrated their capacity to deliver strong results, you can understand why the company’s hefty 7.5% yield is highly attractive and quite secure. Precisely, Atlantica’s Q1 results came in line with expectations. Thus, management didn’t revise its prior guidance, which had been issued back in March, targeting CAFD between $235 million and $260 million for Fiscal 2023.

Assuming the company achieves the midpoint of this range and modestly dilutes shareholders, I would expect CAFD/share for the year to land close to $2.07, in line with last year’s performance. CAFD/share is likely to be higher if the higher end of this range is achieved, but let’s be prudent. Therefore, Atlantica’s current annualized dividend per share rate of $1.78 and the stock’s 7.5% dividend yield remain well-covered.

Is AY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s sentiment on the stock, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $31.40, the average Atlantica Infrastructure stock forecast implies 34% upside potential.

The Takeaway

In conclusion, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presents a compelling investment opportunity if you seek green energy stocks offering consistent income and sustainability. The company’s unique qualities, including its diverse asset base, long-term PPAs, and strong off-takers, provide a high level of predictability for future cash flows.

Further, despite recent declines in share price attributed to macroeconomic headwinds and rising interest rates, Atlantica remains resilient. Its robust portfolio and inflation-protected assets position the company well for long-term success, with its most recent Q1 results demonstrating this strength. Finally, Atlantica’s 7.5% dividend yield remains well-covered and should provide investors a relatively hefty capital return while widening the investment case’s overall margin of safety.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AY

Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 29, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 29, 2023
2M ago
D
AY
AY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
AY
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank
AY
More AY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AY

Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 29, 2023
Market NewsEx-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of May 29, 2023
2M ago
D
AY
AY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsAY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
3M ago
AY
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank
The FlyAtlantica Sustainable Infrastructure initiated with a Sector Perform at National Bank
3M ago
AY
More AY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >