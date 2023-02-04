ASML Stock (NASDAQ:ASML): The West’s Most Crucial Semiconductor Company

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ASML Stock (NASDAQ:ASML): The West’s Most Crucial Semiconductor Company

Story Highlights

ASML’s vital role in the semiconductor industry’s advancement has made it the most significant semiconductor asset for the Western world, particularly in the current tense geopolitical climate. Combined with the company’s robust growth and multi-year outlook, the stock’s valuation is more than likely well-earned.

Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is at the forefront of the semiconductor industry and is of paramount importance to the West and its allies. The company’s photolithography systems, which are essential for the production of semiconductors, have placed it in a unique position in today’s geopolitical landscape. In light of this, it’s no surprise that ASML’s shares trade at a premium valuation.

The Critical Role of Semiconductors and ASML

In simple terms, ASML is pretty much the only player in the field of EUV lithography systems, the most advanced technology in the semiconductor industry. It operates a natural monopoly.

This makes ASML a vital partner for every semiconductor manufacturing company that aims to stay ahead of the curve and maintain its competitiveness. In a world where technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate, a partnership with ASML is a must for any semiconductor manufacturer who wants to stay ahead of the game.

However, it’s not just the industry that recognizes the importance of ASML’s technology – countries around the globe have realized the impact semiconductors have on their economies and defense capabilities. Investing heavily in the development of these technologies, countries such as the United States, China, and South Korea, have all set their sights on securing access to ASML’s state-of-the-art systems, the key to unlocking the next generation of semiconductors.

The intriguing part is that with this level of importance comes tension and concerns over trade and national security. Not having access to ASML’s systems means falling behind in the global race for technological advancement. It’s a high-stakes game, and countries are pulling out all the stops to gain an edge. Hence, ASML is not just a leader in the semiconductor industry but also a key player in the geopolitical arena.

Also, if you think this just plays out on a theoretical level — with China gradually escalating its threats regarding a potential invasion of Taiwan –Washington has been consistently trying to convince the Dutch to ban ASML from selling its best chipmaking equipment to China.

But why should you care about any of that? Because this whole situation translates to massive leverage in favor of ASML, including the company retaining fantastic pricing power, further growing its ever-expanding backlog, and its shares retaining a pricy premium, which can be a great trait during an uncertain market environment.

ASML’s Q4 Results: Highlighting the Company’s Unstoppable Momentum

Despite fears of the global economy slowing down, which one would expect to affect semiconductor sales negatively, given their cyclical nature, ASML’s momentum appears unfazed as demand for its critical technology remains as high as ever.

ASML just ended its Fiscal 2022 with extreme confidence, as Q4 revenues landed at €6.4 billion, up 28.5% year-over-year. The company had an outstanding performance with net bookings of €6.3 billion, indicating that it is well-positioned for continued success in the next few quarters, with no unexpected downturns in sight. This is because strong bookings make for an accurate indication that the company is on the right track moving forward.

As far as its profitability goes, ASML posted a net income of €1.82 billion, only significantly higher than €1.77 billion in last year’s Q4. That said, management expects that the company will deliver net sales growth of more than 25% in Fiscal 2023, which will come with an improvement in gross margins relative to last year.

The significant revenue growth, along with an expansion in margins and ASML’s underlying share repurchases, should boost earnings per share significantly next year. This is reflected in consensus estimates for Fiscal 2023, which point toward earnings per share of €22.35, implying a year-over-year increase of about 44% relative to Fiscal 2022.

Is ASML Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Regarding Wall Street’s view on the stock, ASML Holding has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buys assigned in the past three months. At $730.73, the average ASML stock price prediction implies 7.5% upside potential.

Takeaway: ASML’s Premium Valuation Should be Sustained

In conclusion, ASML’s increasing importance makes it a much sought-after holding in investors’ portfolios. The ever-expanding demand for more efficient semiconductors was reflected in the company’s Fiscal 2022 results, as well as in its outlook for fiscal 2023, which suggests no slowdown in its top and bottom line growth as we advance.

As a result, even though the stock’s forward P/E of about 34x appears to be quite pricy given the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry, ASML’s unique position in the space and critical nature as a geopolitical asset should be sufficient catalysts when it comes to shares retaining their premium valuation.

Management’s long-term guidance, which projects revenues reaching somewhere between €44 billion and €60 billion by 2030, with gross margins between approximately 56% and 60%, should also justify a P/E in the low 30s given the upcoming, rather predictable growth to be realized in the coming years.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on ASML

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Press ReleasesASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
6d ago
ASML
ASML price target lowered to EUR 665 from EUR 680 at Barclays
ASML
ASML price target raised to EUR 767 from EUR 752 at Credit Suisse
ASML
More ASML Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ASML

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Press ReleasesASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
6d ago
ASML
ASML price target lowered to EUR 665 from EUR 680 at Barclays
The FlyASML price target lowered to EUR 665 from EUR 680 at Barclays
9d ago
ASML
ASML price target raised to EUR 767 from EUR 752 at Credit Suisse
The FlyASML price target raised to EUR 767 from EUR 752 at Credit Suisse
9d ago
ASML
More ASML Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >