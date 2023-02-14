ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is Heating Up. More Gains Ahead?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is Heating Up. More Gains Ahead?

Story Highlights

The ARK Innovation Fund is fresh off an incredible month of gains. As tech feels relief, Cathie Wood’s ARKK may be in a spot to experience even more relief, especially if the Fed eases on rates.

Cathie Wood‘s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) heated up in a big way to start the year. Even after last week’s modest pullback, ARKK is up just north of 31% year-to-date. Despite the explosive rally that sparked the ETF’s best-ever month, questions linger as to what comes next for the basket of innovative stocks Wood views as “the new Nasdaq.”

Undoubtedly, high interest rates and calls for recession have caused ARKK to feel far more pain than the market averages. With the recent hype surrounding ChatGPT and next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) products, it certainly seems that innovation is finally getting a moment to shine, even with the tides turned so heavily against tech. I think innovation can still power solid gains, even in today’s less accommodating environment.

Of course, not all innovators are built the same and can stack up with the disruptive capabilities of an AI chatbot like ChatGPT. Further, there’s also the risk that recent “AI hype” could be overdone and lead to more tears for investors chasing a bounce with less consideration for the fundamentals.

As for the ARK Innovation Fund, I do think most of the pain has already been dealt. Wood continues to stick with hyper-growth stocks, even as the Federal Reserve continues applying pressure with every interest rate hike.

Despite the risk of a sudden reversal, I remain mildly bullish on ARKK. Wood’s continued dip-buying could pay off as inflation backs down, allowing the Federal Reserve to hit the pause button. Perhaps a course correction may be needed, with a few rate cuts thrown into the mix at a later date.

In any case, I think it’s a dangerous game to play rate cuts or a rate pause at this juncture. It’s too hard to predict the Fed when not even they know with great certainty what they’ll be doing a few months down the road.

ARK Innovation Fund: Cathie Wood Continues to Buy the Dip

Cathie Wood has been a busy buyer of tumbling tech stocks over the past year. Whether we’re talking about topping up Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or scooping up some of the lesser-known small-caps, it’s clear that Wood has its sights set on where the puck is headed next.

It’s no mystery that Tesla stock significantly contributed to ARKK’s rise and fall. Wood’s latest round of purchases signals that Tesla still possesses the innovative edge to keep up-and-coming EV rivals at bay. Beyond EVs, Tesla also seems to have a dataset and AI capabilities to help it keep powering higher.

Recently, Wood noted that she sees firms with “proprietary datasets” as “hidden gems that will benefit most from artificial intelligence.” I think Wood is right to look at the data as a sign of future AI strength.

Tesla is an EV pioneer that arguably has one of the richest datasets in the industry. A rich trove of data can be viewed as food for its forward-looking innovations like autopilot.

For now, there’s not much clarity on when self-driving vehicles will be ready for prime time, and it’s difficult to determine which EV player has the early edge. Further, datasets may not necessarily translate into AI dominance. Datasets are an important input, but a firm’s ability to effectively leverage such data is arguably more important.

In the meantime, investors shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for an autonomous vehicle (AV), as its “ChatGPT moment” may be many years off.

Small Cap Bets Look Very Intriguing

Looking forward, I think small-cap tech exposure is a reason to prefer Cathie Wood’s ARK line of funds over constructing one’s own hyper-growth portfolio. Such small caps are incredibly risky. However, with Wood’s expertise, I do think ARK ETFs can improve the risk/reward for investors as she looks to uncover “hidden gems” across an ocean of pain.

Recently, Wood scooped up 3D metal printing firm Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and oncology firm Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) for the ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), respectively. Shares of both small-cap firms are battered, but Wood hasn’t shied away from names that many investors have left behind after tech’s brutal 2022.

The Bottom Line on ARK Innovation

It’s about time that ARK ETFs felt a bit of relief. After such a brutal year, I’d not be shocked if hyper-growth tech’s relief rally has more room to go. In any case, investors should proceed cautiously as nothing less than volatility should be expected with any of the ARK funds — ARKK boasts a 1.38 beta, meaning shares are more volatile than the S&P 500 (SPX).

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
8h ago
NDX
SPX
Super Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – February 13-17, 2023
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
Market NewsStock Market News Today: Stocks Start the Week with a Bang
8h ago
NDX
SPX
Super Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
Market NewsSuper Bowl Stocks – First Watch The Commercials, Then Watch Their Stocks
2d ago
NDX
SPX
Major Earnings This Week – February 13-17, 2023
Market NewsMajor Earnings This Week – February 13-17, 2023
2d ago
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >