Are These 2 Leading Asset Managers Now Buys? Piper Sandler Weighs In

As the economy continues to normalize post-COVID, stock markets keep up their bullish run, and the Fed looks more likely to start cutting rates by the middle of next year, investors of all stripes need to decide where to put their money.

More and more, they’re looking to the alternative asset managers. These are unconventional asset management firms that target investments most of us would not consider – distressed debt and venture capital, for example. These assets can bring solid returns, and the alt managers have developed a recognized expertise in exploiting them.

Crispin Love, covering these companies for Piper Sandler, likes their potential, explaining: “We believe we could see a multi-year period for alternatives growth as firms benefit from the growing asset class. Alternative assets total approximately $14T compared to roughly $130T of investable assets globally. And you would be hard-pressed to find institutions and high net worth retail who are looking to decrease exposure to alternatives.”

Given that, it makes sense that Love is recommending investors buy in now and has pointed out two asset managers that investors should consider. We ran them through the TipRanks database to see if there’s widespread agreement on the Street that these are both worth leaning into right now.

Don’t miss

Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

First on our list today is Blue Owl Capital, a New York-based alternative asset manager with additional offices in Chicago, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo. Blue Owl has deep roots in the asset management industry, but in its current incarnation, it has been on the public markets since May of 2021. That date marked the completion of the SPAC combination transaction between the Owl Rock and Dyal Capital asset management companies and the Altimar Acquisition SPAC firm. The result was Blue Owl Capital, which now holds approximately $157 billion in total assets under management.

That AUM has been developed through a three-pronged strategy, including credit, GP strategic capital, and real estate. Blue Owl’s work is anchored by its solid base of permanent capital, standing at $123 billion, and the company aims to drive long-term growth in its investment portfolio, through a combination of performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation. Blue Owl has closed more than 785 deals since it has been in operation.

The largest part of Blue Owl’s portfolio comes from the firm’s credit segment. Blue Owl has more than $79 billion in credit assets under its management and provides financing options through direct lending and customized financial solutions for its investment targets. The company boasts that it has completed 525 such investments.

For investors interested in asset managers, the real story here is Blue Owl’s results. The company has seen steadily rising revenues and earnings, and in the last financial release, for 3Q23, Blue Owl showed a top line of $429.65 million, up nearly 16% year-over-year and beating the forecast by $22 million. At the bottom line, the firm’s non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share met expectations.

Blue Owl accompanied its sound earnings by declaring a 14-cent per common share dividend. This annualizes to 56 cents per share and yields 3.74%.

For Piper Sandler’s Crispin Love, this background adds up to a stock he sees as a must-buy. Love writes, “Blue Owl is our favorite over the near-term… Among the companies in this assumption, we believe OWL has the largest upside over the next 12 months given the company’s credit focus, peer leading growth with nearly 30% growth across key metrics, and its management fee revenue stream which should benefit as the deal activity environment could remain a headwind for peers.”

Love goes on to rate OWL shares as Overweight (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target that points toward a one-year upside potential of 20%. (To watch Love’s track record, click here)

Overall, OWL gets a Moderate Buy rating from the consensus of the Street’s analysts, based on 12 recent calls – including 8 Buys and 4 Holds. (See OWL stock forecast)

Blackstone (BX)

The next stock on our list, Blackstone Group, is a well-known name in the asset management industry – and, in fact, is the world’s largest alternative asset manager, with approximately $1 trillion in total assets under management. These are funds that have been invested in more than 230 portfolio companies and approximately 12,500 real estate assets. Blackstone targets its investment activity in dynamic sectors with high potential for long-term growth, capable of generating profitable returns for shareholders.

Investors have, for years, found Blackstone to be a reliable partner, and the firm has built up solid relationships with its client companies. Blackstone has leveraged that reputation to its advantage and now has $237 billion in AUM derived from private wealth channels – and has generated $321 billion in gains for its institutional investors, including retirement funds that represent over 130 million pensioners.

One of Blackstone’s chief assets is its size. With an overall trillion-dollar AUM, its $150-billion-plus market cap, and its $40 billion in available capital on the private equity side, the company has the resources to back up most any deal. This has powered impressive growth for the company and has generated plenty of shareholder interest.

Looking back at Blackstone’s last quarterly release, we find that the firm reported $2.32 billion in total segment revenues. This figure was down more than 10% year-over-year and missed expectations by some $260 million. At the bottom line, Blackstone’s 94-cent-per-share distributable earnings – the non-GAAP measure – were 8 cents per share lower than the forecast.

The miss was significant and was attributed to the current higher interest rate regime. The increased cost of credit has slowed down loan and other financing activities, as potential customers are somewhat deterred. This does, however, point to potential gains going forward, should the Fed start cutting back on rates – and borrowers start acting on their pent-up demand.

Turning again to Crispin Love’s take, we find the Piper Sandler analyst taking a positive view of Blackstone’s scale and associated diverse strategic footing. The analyst says of the company, “We view Blackstone’s financial model to be attractive with a largely recurring management fee base with the additive nature of performance fees. In addition, Blackstone has multiple areas to drive growth with the greatest opportunities in private credit, insurance, infrastructure, life sciences, and the private wealth management channel. The company’s diversification and 70 distinct investment strategies allows Blackstone to allocate capital to the most attractive opportunities for its investors.”

Putting these views into a concrete form, Love rates BX as Overweight (i.e. Buy) and puts a $150 price target that implies ~15% upside on the one-year horizon.

Taking a wider view, we find that BX has 12 Buy ratings and 8 Holds, for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. (See Blackstone stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.