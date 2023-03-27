tiprankstipranks
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Arbitrum Token (ARB) is Now Available on Bybit

Story Highlights

Bybit, one of the world’s most visited crypto exchanges, has revealed its listing of the Arbitrum (ARB) token, accompanied by a $400,000 prize pool. The release of ARB includes an airdrop of 12.75% of the entire supply to early users.

The Arbitrum token (ARB), which has gained popularity among investors, is now available on Bybit. On March 23, the Bybit exchange initiated a set of promotional initiatives that provide ARB traders an opportunity to win a portion of a $400,000 prize pool. Users who deposit 250 ARB are eligible to receive 25 USDT, and those who are new to the Arbitrum-native trading platform GMX and deposit 500 ARB can obtain 0.5 GMX.

In addition, Bybit’s official Twitter account is also offering GMX and USDT to 400 users who engage with their account by liking, retweeting, or following it.

“At Bybit, we recognize our responsibility to provide forward-thinking opportunities for our users and lead the way in supporting the proliferation of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. 

“I am delighted to see that we are offering an ARB token listing, which promises unique rewards for those who make use of it. We are eager to see how our users leverage this powerful new asset and await their feedback with enthusiasm.”

What is an Airdrop?

An airdrop is a marketing tactic blockchain-based companies use to create awareness and encourage token adoption. During an airdrop, tokens are distributed for free to eligible individuals or groups who meet certain criteria. 

The opportunity to receive tokens for free has generated enthusiasm among users who seek to participate in airdrop events. This practice of airdrop farming is also advantageous to blockchain protocols because it results in increased liquidity and usage on the platform. As such, this strategy is a mutually beneficial arrangement for both protocol developers and users alike.

The Arbitrum Buzz

Arbitrum is a prominent player in the Ethereum (ETH-USD) layer-two scaling arena, aimed at enhancing the network’s velocity and scalability while incorporating further privacy functionalities. The anticipated Arbitrum token (ARB) made its debut on March 23 and initially witnessed a price surge. 

Arbitrum provides developers with the capability to create smart contracts using code that defines the virtual machine’s (VM) actions that implement the contract’s functionality. Furthermore, developers can use Arbitrum to advance their scalability and privacy capabilities.

Arbitrum aims to be a one-stop-shop for Ethereum layer-two solutions, offering a wide range of services. The platform uses a rollup design that allows developers to create smart contracts in any language, not just Solidity, which is the core language currently supported by Ethereum.

The Arbitrum token (ARB) is an ERC-20 governance token that plays a vital role in the governance and operation of the platform. ARB holders can vote on proposals to upgrade the protocol, change transaction fees, and make other decisions that impact the platform’s future. In addition, holders can stake ARB to earn rewards and use it to pay for transaction fees and other services on the platform.

As the platform grows and more developers and users adopt it, ARB’s demand could increase, leading to potential price appreciation. 

Another benefit of the Arbitrum platform and ARB token is that they offer a viable alternative to Ethereum’s current scaling limitations. The increasing demand for decentralized applications has put a strain on Ethereum, resulting in slow transaction times and high gas fees. This could result in more widespread adoption and growth of the Arbitrum platform and token.
At the time of writing, the total value locked (TVL) on Arbitrum is around the $2.2 billion mark, more than double that of rival layer-two chain Optimism.

As the crypto market continues to grow, the demand for scalability solutions has also increased. With its unique features, Arbitrum can play a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry.

