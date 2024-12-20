AppLovin Stock (APP) May Struggle for More Momentum after 687% Rally

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
AppLovin Stock (APP) May Struggle for More Momentum after 687% Rally
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AppLovin Stock (APP) May Struggle for More Momentum after 687% Rally

Story Highlights

AppLovin stock is potentially my most successful investment of all time, however I’m no longer bullish on this AI-driven company. The stock’s valuation is simply very hard to justify.

I invested in AppLovin (APP) when the company was worth less than $15 billion. Today, that figure stands at over $113 billion after a 687% rally over 12 months. However, I’m a little concerned that the momentum might be running low simply because the company’s valuation may prove unsustainable unless it can present further catalysts. For now, I’m neutral on this stock, given the evolving interest rate environment, the potential for more risk-off sentiment, and the stock’s valuation.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:

What’s Driven AppLovin’s Rise?

While I’m now neutral on the stock, I have to note that the company’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable. AppLovin’s ascent in the mobile advertising and gaming industry can be attributed to several key factors. At the heart of its success is the AI-powered Axon engine, which has revolutionized ad targeting and delivery. This innovative technology, which was something of an unknown entity at first, continuously learns and refines data, ensuring ads reach the right audience at the optimal time, significantly boosting user engagement and ad effectiveness.

AppLovin’s strategic focus on the mobile gaming sector, a market projected for substantial growth, has been central to the company’s success. Moreover, AppLovin’s unique combination of gaming development expertise and targeted advertising capabilities gives it a competitive edge over traditional ad platforms.

In turn, its financial performance has impressed the market, with AppLovin reporting a 39% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.2 billion in Q3 2024. Meanwhile, earnings per share more than quadrupled to $1.25, with Q3 earnings beating expectations by an incredible $0.33. Looking forward, the company’s expansion into new verticals, particularly e-commerce, presents significant growth opportunities, as leveraging its AI capabilities in these new sectors could further drive its success.

AppLovin’s Valuation May Be Hard to Justify

I’m currently neutral on AppLovin because, despite its impressive profitability and growth prospects, the valuation is hard to justify. The company’s financial metrics paint a picture of a high-performing business with significant potential, yet the current market valuation appears to be pricing in extraordinary future performance.

Starting with the positives, AppLovin presents exceptional profitability metrics, with an EBIT margin of 35.8% and a net income margin of 26.8%, both significantly above the sector median. The company’s revenue growth is equally impressive, with a 41.5% year-over-year increase, far surpassing the sector median of 4.4%. It’s an efficient operator, and the business is growing considerably.

However, the valuation metrics are exceedingly rich. The company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 64.8x is 159.5% higher than the sector median. Similarly, the forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 63.9x is 198% above the sector median. These ratios suggest that investors are expecting exceptional earnings growth in the coming years.

While AppLovin’s consensus earnings growth estimates are very strong, with projected growth rates of 313.5% for 2024 and 46.5% for 2025, the current valuation demands sustained exceptional growth throughout the medium term. The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.6, which is 43.3% higher than the sector median, indicates that the stock could be overvalued relative to its expected growth.

Further AppLovin Outperformance Is Possible

For AppLovin’s valuation to be justified, the company would need to consistently outperform these already high expectations, delivering massive earnings beats in the coming quarters and years.

Interestingly, the market’s expectation for the current quarter is in line with the $1.25 delivered in Q3. If this forecast turns out to be correct, it would be the first time in eight quarters that earnings have not improved sequentially.

My hunch is that AppLovin will surprise again to the upside. However, it may need to be a considerable beat in order to justify the valuation and generate more share price momentum.

A Risk-Off Environment

My concerns about AppLovin’s share price momentum are also impacted by the Federal Reserve’s signaling that there will be fewer interest rate cuts in 2025. The announcement on Wednesday, December 20, resulted in the AppLovin share price falling around 7%.

Is AppLovin Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, APP comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 14 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned by analysts in the past three months. Furthermore, the average APP stock price target is $323.67, implying 4.24% downside risk. 

See more APP analyst ratings

The Bottom Line on AppLovin Stock

AppLovin’s rise has been nothing short of sensational. However, despite great profitability metrics, strong growth expectations, and new verticals, I’m neutral on the stock that has brought me such strong returns. The company’s impressive Q3 2024 performance, with $1.2 billion in revenue and a 39% year-over-year increase, highlights its potential.

Yet, the stock’s valuation raises significant concerns. With a forward P/E ratio that is 159% above the sector median and an EV/EBITDA multiple suggesting extraordinary expectations, AppLovin stock will likely lack momentum unless we see a huge earnings beat. While its AI-powered technology and expansion strategies are promising, it’s hard to invest more in this stock right now.

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
AppLovin price target raised to $450 from $385 at Loop Capital
APP
TheFly
Premium
The9 subsidiary signed joint venture agreement with JiTuo Interactive
APP
NCTY
Go Ad-Free with Our App