Apple Stock Is Down but Not Out, Says Wedbush

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple Stock Is Down but Not Out, Says Wedbush
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock Is Down but Not Out, Says Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares appear to be experiencing a mini wobble, tumbling 6% over the past week. This comes as the market seems concerned about a recent Wall Street Journal report stating that China has instructed central government officials to refrain from using iPhones.

Apparently, despite the absence of an official policy on the matter, Chinese officials have been avoiding iPhones for some time, even prior to the pandemic. However, now it appears to be an official instruction.

It might sound like déjà vu with China and a tech ban, but according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the whole story is ‘way overblown.’

“To quantify,” explained the 5-star analyst, “it’s less than ~500k iPhones of roughly 45 million we expect to be sold in China over the next 12 months. We believe despite the loud noise Apple has seen massive share gains in China smartphone market as we estimate Cupertino has gained roughly 300 bps of market share in the key China market over the last 18 months…”

Not to mention, the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 will be giving Apple “incremental momentum on this front.”

The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship product is slated to get an unveiling next Tuesday (September 12) and while Ives anticipates the base model prices will stay the same, given the enhanced technology, chips, and battery technology anticipated for the iPhone 15 Pro/Max models, some strategic upward pricing move from Apple should be expected. Specifically, Ives thinks the Pro/Max models will be subject to a $100 price increase.

Ives reckons that around 25% of the 1.2 billion global iPhone users haven’t upgraded their phones over the past 4 years, while he also expects a “heavy iPhone Pro mix.” This should help bump ASPs (average selling prices) towards $900/$925, thereby setting the scene for a “new ‘mini super cycle’ despite the choppy macro.”

So, essentially good news for Apple, but what does it all mean for investors? Ives maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating to go alongside a $230 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of 29% in 12 months’ time. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Overall, the Street gives AAPL a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 30 recent analyst reviews that include 22 Buys and 8 Holds. The stock’s current trading price is $178.18, and its $207.03 average price target suggests that it will appreciate by 16% in the year ahead. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Daniel Ives Pounds the Table on Apple Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasDaniel Ives Pounds the Table on Apple Stock
8h ago
AAPL
Chip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
Market NewsChip Stocks Rise on New U.S.-China Chip Rules
1d ago
AMD
TXN
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
Market NewsApple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rises on iPhone 15 Launch, Analyst Optimism
1d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >