Apple Stock: Countdown to Earnings Begins

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple Stock: Countdown to Earnings Begins

Several of the Big Tech brigade delivered their latest financial statements last week but they were just a taster ahead of this week’s main course. Following the end of trading on Thursday (Aug 3), Apple (NASADQ:AAPL) will take its turn to announce its fiscal third quarter report.

Going by recent Asia supply chain checks, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects Apple will post “at least in-line June quarter iPhone revenues with upside likely.”

“We believe iPhone units based on a clear uptick in demand around the key China region this quarter could show some upside despite the choppy macro as higher ASPs and overall upgrade activity on iPhone Pro 14 carry the day for Cook & Co,” the 5-star analyst expounded.

What’s rather intriguing about the strong iPhone 14 demand, is that it is late in the iPhone cycle, given the iPhone 15 is expected to launch this fall.

That is not the only piece of the Apple puzzle expected to put in a strong showing. Ives thinks Services revenue should “be on the upswing into FY24.” Combined, Apple should then deliver headline numbers that will “at least meet the Street’s expectations with the path higher for the stock with this new tech bull market now underway.”

As for the September quarter, with the main event of the year being the anniversary iPhone 15 launch (slated for around mid-September), Ives is expecting a “relatively conservative” guide.

With the handing over of the baton from one iPhone to another about to take place, Ives sees this handoff as being a “steadier transition than some other peak to valley iPhone cycles of the past.” Additionally, Ives is also encouraged by a “noteworthy trend” of rising ASPs (average selling prices) that are moving toward $900/$925 per iPhone.

All told, looking forward to “another flex the muscles moment” from Apple, Ives maintains an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on the shares, backed by a $220 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 12% from current levels. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here)

Most on the Street remain in Apple’s corner. The stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 24 Buys vs. 7 Holds. However, taking into account the big year-to-date gains (up by 57%), the $200.61 average target suggests the shares will remain rangebound for a while. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple admits to bug in screen time parental controls, WSJ reports
The FlyApple admits to bug in screen time parental controls, WSJ reports
1d ago
AAPL
Apple Stock: Earnings Beat Is in the Cards, Says Goldman Sachs
AAPL
Is QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
NDX
QQQ
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

Apple admits to bug in screen time parental controls, WSJ reports
The FlyApple admits to bug in screen time parental controls, WSJ reports
1d ago
AAPL
Apple Stock: Earnings Beat Is in the Cards, Says Goldman Sachs
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock: Earnings Beat Is in the Cards, Says Goldman Sachs
2d ago
AAPL
Is QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs QYLD ETF’s 11.3% Dividend a High-Yield Trap?
3d ago
NDX
QQQ
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >