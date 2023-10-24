Apple set to report earnings next week — Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Apple set to report earnings next week — Here’s what Wall Street expects
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple set to report earnings next week — Here’s what Wall Street expects

sMany of the big tech names are reporting September quarter earnings this week, but investors will have to wait until next week for the biggest big tech of them all to deliver its latest quarterly update.

Next Thursday (Nov 2), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will dial in its fiscal fourth-quarter of 2023 results. In anticipation of the readout, Monness’ Brian White, a 5-star analyst ranked in the top 1% of Street experts, thinks investors should prepare for “headwinds across the portfolio.”

“In our view,” White said, “the combination of a downtrodden economy plagued by pernicious inflation, an emboldened Huawei, a new iPhone family with only incremental updates, and the maturity of the smartphone market, paint a bleak picture for iPhone trends.”

Nevertheless, the fact all four models that make up the iPhone 15 lineup became available on the same date (9/22) during the September quarter vs. last year when only three models in the iPhone 14 lineup saw a mid-September launch followed by the October 7 release of the iPhone 14 Plus, means White expects a year-over-year “revenue tailwind in 4Q:FY23 from the cadence of this year’s iPhone rollout.”

As such, White is forecasting iPhone revenue to climb by 2% from the same period a year ago to $43.41 billion, thereby improving on the 2% drop witnessed in 3QFY23 but lower than the 10% growth notched during the same quarter last year.

That said, while White applauds Apple’s “high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, industry-leading smartphones,” given a shaky macro backdrop, combined with a “mature market,” he sees an uninspiring iPhone 15 cycle in the offing. Additionally, for the quarter, White sees dwindling YoY sales for the Mac (down 23%), iPad (down 10%), somewhat countered by Services sales rising 15% to $22.06 billion.

White’s estimates, however, are above consensus. He is calling for FQ4 revenue of $90.50 billion, amounting to a modest 0.4% YoY increase and just higher than the Street at $89.25 billion. On the bottom line, White predicts EPS of $1.44 vs. the consensus estimate of $1.39.

Despite the expected headwinds, then, White’s overall take is positive as he keeps a Buy rating on the shares to go along with a $208 price target, suggesting shares will post 12-month growth of 21%. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

Where do other analysts stand on AAPL? Overall, 21 Buys and 9 Holds have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, AAPL gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $205.30 average price target, shares could surge ~19% in the next year. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Will Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Sales Come Under Pressure?
Market NewsWill Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Sales Come Under Pressure?
9h ago
AAPL
MASI
Executive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
The FlyExecutive order on AI expected from Biden next week, Reuters says
2d ago
AI
AMD
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): This “Magnificent Seven” Stock is Too Unloved
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple (NASDAQ:AAPL): This “Magnificent Seven” Stock is Too Unloved
2d ago
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >