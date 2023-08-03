Apple is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Apple is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

Earnings season will reach a peak of sorts today, when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report its fiscal third quarter report (June quarter) after the closing bell.

Ahead of the print, J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee thinks it is time to start viewing Apple in a new light. Rather than seeing the tech giant as a product cycle company, it should be seen as a ‘resilient earnings compounder.’

“Apple’s diversified revenue drivers within Hardware, as well as the natural diversification of the replacement cycle for hardware product on account of a ~2 bn installed base of devices has moved the company incrementally away from being dependent on a product cycle relative to iPhones or any other hardware,” the analyst opined.

Moreover, the Services segment has grown significantly over time and is now well diversified in terms of its drivers, allowing it to achieve double-digit growth (excluding currency impact) even during challenging economic times. This “inherent diversification” positions the company next to other “’earnings compounders’ with resilient drivers.”

It also makes it easier to justify the premium multiple the stock has been trading at for the last six months, one which it is likely now to hold on to.

In fact, given the fact Apple is “well positioned to drive higher confidence from the upcoming earnings print as an ‘earnings compounder’ that continues to drive resilient performance,” Chatterjee thinks a new price target is due.

As for what to look out for in the report, Chatterjee expects the major highlight will be the pivot back to revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in F4Q23 (September quarter), boosted by “typical seasonality” in the majority of the business’ segments but with an additional kick from “moderating currency and improving Services growth rates as advertising rebounds.”

“The return to growth will mark Apple cycling past the most uncertain macro backdrop with resilient revenue and earnings, and well positioned to drive robust growth in a normal macro,” the analyst said.

Numbers-wise, for the June quarter, Chatterjee is expecting revenues of $81.9 billion and EPS of $1.23, both “modestly ahead” of guidance. For the September quarter, he is calling for revenue of $91.9 billion, above consensus at $90.5 billion.

What does this all mean for investors? Chatterjee rates Apple shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy), while lifting his price target from $190 to $235. The new figure suggests the shares have room for ~23% growth by the end of 2024. (To watch Chatterjee’s track record, click here)

Overall, most analysts are backing Apple’s continued success. The stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 24 Buys vs. 7 Holds. However, the upside appears capped as the $203.64 average target makes room for just modest upside of 6.5% in the year ahead. (See Apple stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AAPL Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect from the iPhone Maker in Fiscal Q3
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect from the iPhone Maker in Fiscal Q3
7h ago
AAPL
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mixed Day: Analyst Praise, Unmoved Investors
AAPL
Pac-12 commissioner presents Apple streaming deal to leadership, ESPN says
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAPL

AAPL Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect from the iPhone Maker in Fiscal Q3
Stock Analysis & IdeasAAPL Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect from the iPhone Maker in Fiscal Q3
7h ago
AAPL
Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mixed Day: Analyst Praise, Unmoved Investors
Market NewsApple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Mixed Day: Analyst Praise, Unmoved Investors
21h ago
AAPL
Pac-12 commissioner presents Apple streaming deal to leadership, ESPN says
The FlyPac-12 commissioner presents Apple streaming deal to leadership, ESPN says
2d ago
AAPL
More AAPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >