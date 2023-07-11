APD Stock (NYSE:APD): A Rock-Solid, 41-Year Dividend Growth Machine

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

APD Stock (NYSE:APD): A Rock-Solid, 41-Year Dividend Growth Machine

Story Highlights

Air Products & Chemicals boasts an impressive 41-year dividend growth streak, backed by strong earnings growth and competitive advantages. With record earnings in 2022, further growth in 2023, and a reasonable valuation, APD could be a compelling choice for dividend growth investors.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) features one of the most impressive dividend growth track records within the basic materials sector. The multinational industrial gases and chemicals giant has rewarded its shareholders with dividends for 41 consecutive years. Such an achievement is especially noteworthy considering the inherent volatility that characterizes its field of operations.

With the company posting record earnings in Fiscal 2022, guiding for another year of earnings growth in Fiscal 2023, and having ample room to continue growing its payouts, I believe that Air Products & Chemicals can be a compelling pick for dividend growth investors. Combined with the fact that shares appear to be trading at a reasonable valuation, I am bullish on APD stock.

Competitive Advantages to Sustain Earnings, Dividend Growth Momentum

Air Products & Chemicals features a tremendous earnings growth track record, which has, in turn, been able to sustain its legendary dividend growth streak.

For context, the company demonstrated remarkable performance in Fiscal 2022, with a record adjusted EPS of $10.41, representing an impressive 17% increase compared to the previous year. Looking ahead to Fiscal 2023, the company has set ambitious targets, projecting adjusted EPS to range between $11.20 and $11.50, indicating a projected year-over-year growth rate of 9% to 12%.

Notably, at the midpoint of this range, with an expected Adjusted EPS of $11.35, APD is poised to achieve a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 11% since 2014, reflecting a decade of double-digit sustained growth. As a result, APD has also managed to increase its dividend by a double-digit pace over the same period. From $3.02 in 2014, APD’s dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of 10% to its current annualized rate of $7.00.

Impressively, the company has been able to maintain double-digit earnings and dividend growth despite its incredibly mature operations. This is primarily due to its unique competitive advantages and moat, which allow for consistent organic growth and bolt-on, accretive M&A. Some of the company’s most noteworthy competitive advantages include the following:

Strong customer relationships: Over the years, APD has established long-term relationships with a broad range of customers, spanning from large multinational corporations to small businesses. By catering to each customer’s unique needs and building trust, the company fosters loyalty and generates recurring revenue. This makes for a great moat in a rather competitive sector.

Long-term contracts: Complementing the previous point, besides the recurring revenue from its customers, APD has also managed to establish long-term contracts with them, further enhancing its quality of cash flows. These contracts often span multiple years, providing a predictable revenue stream and creating switching costs for customers who have integrated the company’s gases and technologies into their operations.

Operational excellence: Another competitive advantage that differentiates APD when it comes to achieving superior profitability and margins is that the company focuses greatly on operational excellence and cost efficiency across its operations. Specifically, APD sets new improvement initiatives all the time, optimizing processes and leveraging economies of scale to enhance its productivity and bottom line.

Massive intellectual property: To seal the deal on its competitive advantages and overall moat, it’s crucial to mention that APD owns a vast portfolio of intellectual property, patents, and proprietary technologies. As of its most recent annual filing, APD boasts an impressive portfolio of approximately 674 United States patents and 3,245 foreign patents.

This invaluable intellectual property serves as a formidable barrier, preventing competitors from imitating APD’s innovative solutions and guaranteeing the company’s continued supremacy in the industry.

Accretive M&A: After some of the strongest competitive advantages enjoyed by APD, it becomes evident that the company’s maturity level might limit its organic growth prospects. While this claim holds some truth, APD’s management has proactively pursued a strategic approach by engaging in accretive M&A.

Its acquisitions have historically been nicely integrated into APD’s existing product portfolio, enabling the company to unlock efficiencies and leverage economies of scale. One of the biggest asset buyouts was back in 2020 when APD purchased five hydrogen production plants and the long-term supply of hydrogen from those plants from PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) for $530 million.

These factors should continue contributing to APD maintaining its market-leading position and keep propelling its financials moving forward, as has been the case for decades now.

Dividend Growth Prospects & Valuation

As previously mentioned, APD’s exceptional competitive advantages have consistently propelled the company’s earnings and, in turn, its dividends. Looking ahead to Fiscal 2023, the company has once again provided an encouraging outlook, projecting double-digit growth in Adjusted EPS. At the midpoint of this forecast, the payout ratio stands at 61.4% based on the current annualized DPS rate of $7.00.

This indicates that APD has considerable room to comfortably expand its dividend payouts. Notably, in January, the company announced an 8% dividend increase, which, although slightly below its impressive 10-year CAGR of 10%, still represents a pleasant pace of dividend growth considering the maturity of its 41-year-old dividend growth streak.

As far as the stock’s valuation goes, APD is currently trading at 23.6 times the midpoint of management’s guidance. This multiple is modestly higher than the S&P 500’s (SPX) forward P/E of 19.8. However, I do believe that APD’s valuation premium is well-deserved given the underlying pace of earnings growth, competitive advantages, and its legendary dividend growth track record.

It certainly makes sense that investors are willing to pay a little extra for such a high-quality company. Hence, I believe that this theme will persist from here.

What is the Price Target for APD Stock?

Turning to Wall Street, APD stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on five Buys and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. The average APD stock price target of $329.75 implies 14.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell APD stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), with an average return of 16.4% per rating and a 94% success rate.

The Takeaway

Air Products & Chemicals stands out as an exceptional choice for dividend growth investors within the basic materials sector. With a remarkable track record of 41 consecutive years of dividend growth, APD has demonstrated its ability to sustain earnings and dividend growth despite operating in a volatile field.

The company’s competitive advantages, including strong customer relationships, long-term contracts, operational excellence, and vast intellectual property, contribute to its consistent organic growth.

Additionally, strategic acquisitions further enhance APD’s growth prospects. With ample room to expand dividend payouts and a reasonable valuation, the stock could present an attractive opportunity for investors seeking long-term dividend growth and stability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on APD

Air Products management to meet with Mizuho
The FlyAir Products management to meet with Mizuho
6d ago
APD
3 Best-in-Class Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Top Analysts Are Rooting for
GD
APD
Citi starts coverage of North America Chemicals with 7 Buys, 8 Neutrals
APD
More APD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on APD

Air Products management to meet with Mizuho
The FlyAir Products management to meet with Mizuho
6d ago
APD
3 Best-in-Class Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Top Analysts Are Rooting for
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best-in-Class Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Top Analysts Are Rooting for
13d ago
GD
APD
Citi starts coverage of North America Chemicals with 7 Buys, 8 Neutrals
The FlyCiti starts coverage of North America Chemicals with 7 Buys, 8 Neutrals
28d ago
APD
More APD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >