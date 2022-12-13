Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Analysts Recommend These 2 Stocks — One Has a 15% Dividend

Story Highlights

Wall Street’s top analysts have been recommending Granite Point and Mobileye recently. Let’s take a look at why analysts arrived at their bullish convictions. 

Seasoned investors know that a downturn can be turned into an opportunity to strengthen portfolios. However, buying the right stocks that will survive the downturn and emerge stronger is the key to long-term wealth creation. TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool helps investors build good portfolios by offering a comprehensive view of the stocks that top Wall Street analysts are recommending right now. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are two stocks that have been recommended by the best-performing Wall Street analysts over the past two days.

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

Commercial real estate lender Granite Point Mortgage has a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate loans carrying an impressive average loan-to-value ratio of 63%. The company’s investment portfolio is primarily formed of senior first mortgages (about 99%), making it safer.

The company also recently repaid $225 million of debt in full under its higher-cost senior secured term loan facilities. At the end of Q3 2022, the company had $165 million in cash and $3.7 billion in total assets.

Moreover, in the last quarter, hedge funds have increased holdings of Granite’s shares in their portfolios by about 95,600 additional shares, giving the stock a positive hedge fund confidence signal on TipRanks.

Does GPMT Pay a Dividend?

The company’s dividend-paying history makes it a great high-yield dividend stock for investors seeking to build a dividend portfolio. In the first three quarters of the year, Granite paid more than $17 million in dividends. Its current dividend yield stands at 15.08%, which means that the company pays a sizeable percentage of its share price as dividends.

What is the Price Target for GPMT Stock?

Three unanimous Buy ratings have led to GPMT stock getting a Strong Buy consensus rating on Wall Street. Its average price target of $9.67 indicates a 49.8% upside over the next 12 months.

Mobileye (MBLY)

Mobileye builds AI technology like semiconductor chips, software, and cameras for autonomous driving and the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

Is Mobileye Public?

Market followers will be aware that Mobileye was a public company in 2017 before being acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). This year, it separated from its acquirer and went public again in November. The IPO during the great bear market of 2022 was successful despite coming at a bad time for IPOs, which is a sign of strength.

What is the Price Target for MBLY Stock?

Last week, Baird analyst Luke Junk reiterated a Buy rating and raised his price target to $39 from $36, encouraged by the company’s expectation of strong EyeQ sales growth and Mobileye SuperVision volumes in its guidance. The analyst believes that Mobileye’s premium ADAS offerings are driving the company’s remarkable top-line growth, which is aiding the company’s research and development investments.

Overall, MBLY stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 12 Buys and three Holds. The average price target of $41.79 indicates 23% upside potential from current price levels.

The Takeaway

Granite Point has built a fortress out of a strong balance sheet and a relatively safe investment portfolio that will act as a hedge in the event of a recession. On the other hand, Mobileye’s expertise in a niche technology area that has a sizeable emerging demand makes it a great technology stock to consider, according to analysts.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on GPMT

2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
4M ago
PAA
GPMT
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’
GPMT
Granite Point Misses Q2 Earnings; Shares Gain 4%
GPMT
More GPMT Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on GPMT

2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)
4M ago
PAA
GPMT
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’
1y ago
GPMT
Granite Point Misses Q2 Earnings; Shares Gain 4%
Market NewsGranite Point Misses Q2 Earnings; Shares Gain 4%
1y ago
GPMT
More GPMT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >