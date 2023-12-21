Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are “Strong Buys” – 12/21/2023

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified 3 stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD): MCD is a multinational fast-food chain. The stock carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of nearly 9%.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST): Vistra Energy is an integrated retail electricity and power generation company in the United States. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of over 6%.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE): The company operates specialty discount stores that price most of its products at $5 or less. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Likewise, analysts have given FIVE stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with their 12-month price target indicating a nearly 12% upside on the stock.

What is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

