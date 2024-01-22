Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are “Strong Buys” – 1/22/2024

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified three stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) – Micron is a global technology company that produces memory and storage solutions, including semiconductor devices and computer memory. The stock carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of more than 10%.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) – Prologis is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in logistics and distribution facilities. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of over 9%.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – General Electric is a multinational conglomerate known for its diverse range of products and services, including aviation, healthcare, power, and renewable energy, among others. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Likewise, analysts have given GE stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with their 12-month price target indicating 11% upside on the stock.

What is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

