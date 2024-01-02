Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are “Strong Buys” – 1/2/2024

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified 3 stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) – Linde is a global industrial gases and engineering company. The stock carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of nearly 9%.

Visa (NYSE:V) – Visa provides digital payment services. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of about 8%.

Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) – This company manufactures continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. The stock has an overall technical analysis score of a Strong Buy. Likewise, analysts have given DXCM stock a Strong Buy consensus rating, with their 12-month price target indicating a nearly 8% upside on the stock.

What is the TipRanks Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

