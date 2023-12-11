Analysts and Technical Indicators Agree: These 3 Stocks Are “Strong Buys”   

TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Screener gives investors everything they need to find the stocks that fit their unique technical analysis investment strategy. Using the screener, we have identified 3 stocks that are heavy hitters, considered Strong Buys according to both their technical analysis score and Wall Street analysts’ ratings.

Here are this week’s stocks:

Microsoft (MSFT): Microsoft’s overall technical analysis score is a Strong Buy. Moreover, the analyst consensus rating is a Strong Buy, and their 12-month consensus price target indicates an upside of 11.1%.

Alphabet (GOOGL): GOOGL’s technical analysis score, overall, is a Strong Buy. Analysts agree, with a Strong Buy consensus rating and a 12-month price target indicating a 13.7% upside on the stock.

Amazon (AMZN): Likewise, AMZN carries an overall technical analysis score of Strong Buy. Analysts concur with that sentiment, giving a Strong Buy consensus rating with a 12-month price target that implies an upside of 20.1%.

What is TipRanks’ Technical Analysis Score?

TipRanks’ unique calculation combines the Moving Average score and the Oscillator score to assess a stock’s technical strength or weakness. The score provides a comprehensive view of a stock’s potential price movement, based on historical data and technical analysis.

Disclosure