tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

America’s Infrastructure Might Have to Wait Longer to Improve

Story Highlights

The problem of poor infrastructure has been bothering America for a long time. Last year’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law brought in a bout of hope across industries. However, the budget may need some more time to be efficiently allocated.

The American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, which comes out once every four years, gave the U.S. a C- rating, deeming it to be mediocre. This comes after the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed last November by President Biden to improve America’s infrastructure. Experts are skeptical about its ability to improve in the short term.

In order for a country to flourish and grow efficiently, it needs safe roads, bridges, clean water, environmentally-friendly transportation, and fast and seamless network connectivity. However, America seems to be failing in these areas, which is not what is expected of a $20.89 trillion economy.

What is Making Experts Skeptical?

Many times in the past, America has tried to improve its infrastructure. More often than not, it has failed to yield results at par with the amount spent on it. Naturally, several experts are still unconvinced about the effectiveness of the current infrastructure budget.

Also, the country’s massive existing infrastructure base is aging and requires huge investments to be repaired or replaced. In an inflationary and high-interest-rate environment that is further bogged down by a shortage of labor, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law seems to be taking a backseat temporarily. This is making experts wary of the spending momentum of the budget.

America’s poor infrastructure dates back to the beginning of the industrial revolution. Infrastructure projects like the national railroad network were developed without proper planning by the government or the private builders in most cases.

To overhaul such a widespread issue, there needs to be a vast level of planning, time, and money. However, the multiple headwinds that are shaking the economy from all sides currently are keeping the government busy.

Direct and Indirect Effects of Poor Infrastructure

Now, the economy is already suffering from major port bottlenecks, thanks to global supply-chain constraints. The smooth functioning of a supply chain requires better infrastructure (proper roads, bridges, railway connectivity, etc.), which, in turn, can be instrumental in boosting a company’s business. However, America’s potholed highways and dilapidated bridges are not helping ease this situation.

Moreover, a shortage of truck drivers, resulting primarily from low wages and high fuel costs, is another aspect of poor infrastructure budget allocation that is less obvious but is significantly impacting businesses.

Companies in the home improvement industry, such as Lowe’s (LOW), are facing the heat of delayed deliveries due to jammed ports, poor highway and railway conditions, and labor shortages. Inventory is rising amid the slowdown in demand and these persistent supply-chain issues.

Additionally, to address the need for pollution-free transportation, electric vehicles (EV) are key. However, the present lack of infrastructure for EVs, especially in rural areas, is prompting companies like Rivian (RIVN) to invest their own money heavily in building more charging stations, which are margin killers.

Companies That Stand to Benefit When Projects Take Off

Overall, the legislation is designed for the benefit of the economy. Different sectors across the supply chain stand to benefit from the law as well, including construction, steel, engineering services, and others.

The construction industry is the most obvious one to gain from the commencement of projects. Caterpillar’s (CAT) heavy construction equipment dominates the market for construction and mining machinery. Needless to say, its equipment will be on top of people’s minds when projects roll out.

The company has recently been weighed down by shrinking margins, and new project deals can turn that around for the company. This, in turn, will translate into better shareholder returns, maintaining its reputation as a strong dividend stock.

Wall Street is maintaining a cautiously optimistic stance on CAT, possibly based on the near-term obstructions that might delay infrastructure development. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average price target on CAT is $223.63, reflecting 22.5% upside potential from current levels.

One underdog that is expected to be among the biggest winners from the infrastructure bill is TimkenSteel (TMST). TimkenSteel manufactures alloy steel and produces air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and other components. The company also provides thermal treatment services and machining services in the U.S. and abroad.

Higher demand from the industrial and energy sectors is benefiting the company. Moreover, cost-reduction efforts and manufacturing efficiency are helping its margins.

Heavy constructions and upgrade projects in railways, bridges, network towers, and other infrastructure will boost the demand for TimkenSteel’s steel products and engineering services.

The stock has a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy rating from KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs, with a price target of $24.

Conclusion: Many Industries Will Benefit from Eventual Infrastructure Improvements

Poor infrastructure has been hurting the growth of many businesses for decades, and the trillion-dollar infrastructure upgrade bill brought fresh hopes to these businesses. These hopes were then watered down by recent macroeconomic issues. However, once the macro headwinds ease and infrastructure spending starts picking up speed, numerous industries stand to benefit from it.

It will be interesting to see how investors respond as the government’s infrastructure improvement initiatives pull various companies out of the rut and onto a smoother road to growth.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CAT

Stock Analysis & IdeasCaterpillar: Strong Results, but Mixed Investment Case
29d ago
CAT
Caterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
CAT
Caterpillar Stock Rises on Shareholder-Friendly Initiative
CAT
More CAT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CAT

Stock Analysis & IdeasCaterpillar: Strong Results, but Mixed Investment Case
29d ago
CAT
Market NewsCaterpillar Says Howdy to Texas
1M ago
CAT
Market NewsCaterpillar Stock Rises on Shareholder-Friendly Initiative
2M ago
CAT
More CAT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

General Motors’ Mixed Q2 Results Disappoint Investors
GM
Shutterstock’s Q2 Numbers Disappoint; Stock Down 12.6%
SSTK
GE Surprises Investors with Impressive Q2 Performance
GE
Coinbase Stock Falls 5% as the SEC Probes Crypto Listings
COIN
Upbeat Results, Increased Buyback Plan Fail to Cheer UPS Stakeholders
UPS
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Here’s Why BABA Shares Are Trending Higher This Morning
BABA
Here’s the Insider Who Helped Tabula Rasa Stock Rise on Monday
TRHC
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
ADC
BRFS
U.S. Energy Department to Loan $2.5B to GM’s Battery Cell Joint Venture
GM
More Market News >