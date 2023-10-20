American Express Stock (NYSE:AXP): Do What’s Right When the Market’s Wrong

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
American Express Stock (NYSE:AXP): Do What’s Right When the Market’s Wrong
Stock Analysis & Ideas

American Express Stock (NYSE:AXP): Do What’s Right When the Market’s Wrong

Story Highlights

Logically, the market should conclude that American Express had an outstanding quarter and that the American consumer is in good shape. Yet, investors cherry-picked a reason to dump AXP stock, which may present a buy-the-dip opportunity.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is among the last banking sector companies to report its third-quarter earnings. Is the market wrong if it’s selling American Express now? I would say yes, and I’m bullish on AXP stock because the company is breaking its own revenue and income records.

American Express is a banking and credit card company that’s been around for generations. The company’s quarterly results are a pretty good litmus test for the U.S. consumer. That’s because if people aren’t using American Express’s borrowing services and credit cards, it’s a sign that consumers are probably having financial problems.

At the same time, if American Express surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, AXP stock should go up – right? Hold your horses, as the market can be irrational sometimes. Ultimately, you’ll encouraged to learn all of the relevant facts about American Express and decide for yourself whether there’s a buy-the-dip opportunity here.

Great News for American Express

October 20 was a big day for American Express, as the company reported its third-quarter 2023 financial results. Suffice to say, there’s no shortage of positive news to report.

Let’s start off with the basics. In Q3 2023, American Express’s revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, a result that was in line with analysts’ expectations. So far, so good.

Next, American Express posted earnings of $3.30 per share, up 34% year-over-year. That’s a terrific result, and it’s considerably higher than the consensus estimate of $2.95 per share.

Were U.S. consumers in the mood to spend, though? Overall, card member spending rose 7% year-over-year on an adjusted currency exchange rate, while spending on travel and entertainment increased 13% year-over-year on a currency-adjusted basis. Thus, it’s fair to conclude that the consumer isn’t struggling too badly – or at least that people are still willing to spend and borrow money.

Plus, even though American Express is an old company, it still seems to be able to attract young customers. As American Express CEO Stephen J. Squeri pointed out, spending by Generation Z and Millennial consumers “was up 18 percent in the U.S.”

Besides, American Express broke multiple company records in Q3. Specifically, Squeri boasted that American Express “reported another quarter of record revenues and earnings per share.” Moreover, the company’s press release stated that this was American Express’s sixth consecutive quarter of record revenue.

The Market’s Reason for Selling AXP Stock

Despite all of the aforementioned positive aspects of American Express’s financial report, AXP stock still fell by over 5% today. So, was there something terrible hidden in American Express’s press release?

I actually struggled to figure out why the market would react so negatively to American Express’s earnings report. The best sell-off excuse I could find was that American Express had set aside more funds to cover borrowers who weren’t paying off their loans.

According to the press release, American Express’s third-quarter consolidated provisions for credit losses totaled $1.2 billion versus $778 million in the year-earlier quarter. Perhaps, then, U.S. borrowers are having problems, especially if they’re delinquent in repaying their loans.

That’s a troubling sign, no doubt. However, I wouldn’t conclude that the increase in provisions for credit losses outweighs American Express’s record top- and bottom-line results. It just feels like the market is cherry-picking one data point and ignoring all of the rest.

Is AXP Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, AXP comes in as a Moderate Buy based on eight Buys, three Holds, and two Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average American Express stock price target is $178.67, implying 26.2% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell AXP stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Dominick Gabriele of Oppenheimer, with an average return of 15.31% per rating and a 53% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider AXP Stock?

Sometimes, the market can over-focus on one piece of information. American Express is allocating more funds to cover delinquent borrowers, but the company is also raking in record revenue and income.

In the final analysis, you have to decide which data points are the most important ones. Overall, I liked what I saw in American Express’s quarterly results. If you agree with my generally positive assessment, then feel free to consider a buy-the-dip position in AXP stock.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Unusually active option classes on open October 20th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 20th
8h ago
AXP
CVS
American Express (NYSE:AXP) Delivers Q3 Earnings Beat
Market NewsAmerican Express (NYSE:AXP) Delivers Q3 Earnings Beat
8h ago
AXP
Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 20, 2023
10h ago
RF
ALV
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >