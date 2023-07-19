American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Q2 Earnings Preview: Prospects Look Bright

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) Q2 Earnings Preview: Prospects Look Bright

Story Highlights

American Airlines is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on July 20. Strong travel demand during the quarter is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s results.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is set to announce its second-quarter 2023 earnings results on July 20 before the market opens. The recovery in air travel demand to pre-pandemic levels during the to-be-reported quarter might have supported AAL’s performance. Additionally, the decline in fuel prices, which is seen as a positive factor for the airline industry this year, has likely contributed to the company’s bottom-line expansion.

Overall, the Street expects AAL to post earnings of $1.58 per share in Q2 compared with $0.76 in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $13.74 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of 2.4%.

In a research note to investors last week, Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski noted that U.S. travel demand has been strong this summer, even amid macro uncertainty. Furthermore, the analyst expressed optimism that AAL’s Q2 results could be positively impacted by solid yields and lower jet fuel prices.

Oglenski raised his price target on AAL stock to $18 from $15 while maintaining a Sell rating on the stock.

Technical Analysis on AAL Stock Indicates a Buy

Ahead of the Q2 earnings release, most technical indicators indicate that AAL stock is a Buy. According to TipRanks’ easy-to-understand technical analysis tool, the stock’s Moving Averages Convergence Divergence indicator is 0.76, making it a Buy. Further, AAL’s Price Rate of Change is 10.58, which also signals an uptrend.

What is AAL Stock’s Price Target?

Overall, Wall Street is sidelined on the stock, with a Hold consensus rating. This is based on two Buy, seven Hold, and two Sell recommendations assigned in the past three months. The average AAL stock price target of $19.04 implies 1.9% upside potential from here. Shares of the company are up 46.6% year-to-date.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AAL

AAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsAAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
1d ago
AAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
AAL
DAL
JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
AAL
DAL
More AAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AAL

AAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
Pre-EarningsAAL Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
1d ago
AAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
Market NewsUnited Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Ahead of Earnings, Luring Pilots With Major Pay Hikes
2d ago
AAL
DAL
JetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
Market NewsJetBlue, American Airlines Are Breaking Up; Both Stocks Have Dropped
2d ago
AAL
DAL
More AAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >