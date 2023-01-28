AMD Stock: A Top Pick for 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD Stock: A Top Pick for 2023

Despite the difficult backdrop offered by 2H22 and reflected in PC inventory digestion, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has navigated the rough terrain rather well.

Ahead of the chip giant’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings (Jan 31), Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reckons the full-year 2022 results should show 43% year-over-year growth, boosted by a strong showing from data center (DC), which Rakesh sees climbing 60% higher y/y. This will amount to a “significantly better” performance than competitor Intel with its DC “potentially flattish” y/y.

In fact, on the back of the September quarter PC challenges, which saw share losses to Intel, AMD appears to have clawed back share in Q4, with the ramp of the Ryzen 7000 desktop processors driving the gains. And while in PC, the company expects another soft year ahead (potentially a 5-10% year-over-year decline), Rakesh thinks AMD is “well-positioned with new Ryzen products and long-term secular trends within PC gaming.”

Moving forward elsewhere, the 5-star analyst thinks AMD has “benefited from improving server market share and should continue to see good ramps into 2023E with its highly anticipated 5nm Genoa product line.” The 5nm Genoa – the new line of server CPUs – should provide a “significant tailwind” vs. Intel, given the fact its “competitive” 10nm++ Sapphire Rapids offering won’t ramp until 2H23E. There’s also the anticipated ramp of the company’s 5nm Bergamo cloud optimized CPU in the latter half of the year to look forward to.

And while the Xilinx deal, which closed in early 2022, should prove to be only “neutral” to earnings, its planned FPGA compute roadmap offers a “compliment” to AMD’s CPU roadmap.

Lastly, addressing the recent announcement of CFO Devinder Kumar’s retirement – who played an important part in AMDs strong growth – Rakesh assuages investor fears by noting successor Jean Hu comes with not only a background in engineering but having served as Marvell’s CFO since 2016, he has “solid CFO experience.”

Based on the above, Rakesh designates AMD his Top Pick for 2023 and rates it a Buy. On top of this, the 5-star analyst sets a $95 price target on AMD, which implies 26% upside potential. (To watch Rakesh’s track record, click here)

Most analysts share the same sentiment; the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 18 Buys vs. 6 Holds. The forecast calls for 12-month gains of ~13%, considering the average target clocks in at $85.09. (See AMD stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

INTC’s Dismal Earnings Drag Down Chip Stocks
Market NewsINTC’s Dismal Earnings Drag Down Chip Stocks
10h ago
AMD
INTC
TXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
AMD
TXN
Don’t Count on AMD Earnings to Help the Stock, Says Deutsche Bank
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

INTC’s Dismal Earnings Drag Down Chip Stocks
Market NewsINTC’s Dismal Earnings Drag Down Chip Stocks
10h ago
AMD
INTC
TXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
Market NewsTXN Results Impact the Chip Sector
2d ago
AMD
TXN
Don’t Count on AMD Earnings to Help the Stock, Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & IdeasDon’t Count on AMD Earnings to Help the Stock, Says Deutsche Bank
3d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >