AI Could Propel AMD Stock Higher, Says 5-Star Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AI Could Propel AMD Stock Higher, Says 5-Star Analyst

It’s safe to assume that even some of the best stock pickers have made terrible investing decisions. Whether it be leaning too heavily into a stock that turned out to be a dud or deciding not to invest in a name, only to watch it surge ahead – it’s only natural for even the best in the game to take a wrong turn occasionally.

But life is all about lessons, and it’s often necessary to reevaluate a position. With this in mind, Northland analyst Gus Richard says he has been doing some thinking regarding one outperforming name.

“The only thing worse than being wrong is not admitting it,” says the 5-star analyst, “and we have been wrong on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares. While there is a risk, we are upgrading too late, we think AMD shares will get an AI multiple.”

Accordingly, Richard has now upgraded his AMD rating from Market Perform (i.e., Neutral) to Outperform (i.e., Buy). Additionally, the price target rises from $81 to $150, suggesting the shares have room for upside of 31% from current levels. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)

It’s no secret Nvidia is the current undisputed GPU leader. In fact, the gap has only widened in recent years. Recall, AMD acquired ATI in 2005 to compete on the GPU front but having held a 40% market share in add-in graphics cards around 2010, that has declined to 18% in 2022, with AMD ultimately deciding to focus elsewhere. It’s a strategy that has worked, as in the meantime, AMD has eaten away at Intel’s CPU dominance.

While Richard does not see anyone making a serious lunge for Nvidia’s GPU throne, that doesn’t mean there isn’t market share to gain. Richard points to the advantage Nvidia has with CUDA, its closed-source parallel computing platform and API used for general-purpose computing on GPUs. This provides it with a “significant moat.” AMD, on the other hand, has gone for an open-source approach to software, and Richard believes this could potentially “drain some” CUDA moat. “Also,” he goes on to add, “for no other reason than the world needs a second source to NVDA, we think AMD can reach a 20% market share in the AI GPU market over time.”

Additionally, over time, with AI training costs racking up, other than “throwing more GPUs at the problem,” Richard anticipates the industry will discover different ways to lower the amount of computing, cost, and power needed to build AGI – artificial general intelligence.

And here, AMD is nicely positioned. “We believe AMD has the broadest AI IP portfolio that includes GPU, CPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs will also be used for AI workloads,” Richard opined.

On the Street, most analysts agree with Richard’s stance, although some remain on the sidelines for now. The stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on 21 Buys and 8 Holds. At $134.31, the average target suggests shares will climb 17% higher over the coming months. (See AMD stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AI

Short Report: Bearish bets on C3.AI grow as analysts question valuation
The FlyShort Report: Bearish bets on C3.AI grow as analysts question valuation
5d ago
AI
RAD
C3.ai initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
AI
‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
AI
ALIT
More AI Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AI

Short Report: Bearish bets on C3.AI grow as analysts question valuation
The FlyShort Report: Bearish bets on C3.AI grow as analysts question valuation
5d ago
AI
RAD
C3.ai initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
The FlyC3.ai initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
6d ago
AI
‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘Green Light to Own Tech’: Daniel Ives Sees Tech Stocks Heating Up in 2H — Here Are His Top Picks
8d ago
AI
ALIT
More AI Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >