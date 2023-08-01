AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

While the Street is avidly looking towards Thursday and Apple and Amazon’s latest earnings reports to provide a general indicator for the overall strength of the tech space, in the interim, there are other interesting financial statements that will be released. One of those will be today after the close when Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will dial in its Q2 report.

According to Northland analyst Gus Richard, investors are in for a good readout from the chip giant.

“We expect a strong quarter and a positive outlook,” says the 5-star analyst. “We believe that client revenue bottomed last quarter, AMD still has market share momentum in data centers, and embedded likely had a strong Q2 relative to a historically usually weak Q2. We also expect it is well-positioned to gain a share in the market for GPUs used in AI.”

Richard thinks AMD will “likely beat” consensus revenue estimates. He is calling for sales of $5.4 billion, against the Street’s $5.3 billion forecast, expecting potential upside from embedded ($1.5 billion), client ($946 million), and data center ($1.3 billion).

Based on a similar product mix to last quarter, Richard expects non-GAAP gross margins of 49.9%. At the bottom-line, that will lead to adj. EPS of $0.55, which is a bit below consensus at $0.57.

Looking ahead, Richard expects “robust sequential guidance driven by data center demand, particularly GPUs for AI and HPC.” Richard believes the El Capitan supercomputer shipments kicked off during the quarter and will continue in Q3, before “rolling off” in Q4.

As for the AI race, while Nvidia remains the chipmaker in pole position, Richard says AMD’s MI300 and MI300x – the hybrid processors designed to support generative AI models – will likely “leapfrog” Nvidia’s performance, before Nvidia’s new product will probably skip past AMD’s offerings by next year. This is similar to the GPU wars between NVDA and ATI back “in the good old days,” says Richard, who sees AMD as an “attractive second source.”

All told, ahead of the print, Richard maintains an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on AMD shares, backed by a $150 price target. If Richard is correct in his prognosis, investors will be sitting on gains of 28% in a year’s time. (To watch Richard’s track record, click here)

Overall, 31 analysts have chimed in with AMD reviews over the last 3 months, with the ratings breaking down into 24 Buys and 7 Holds, all culminating in a Strong Buy consensus view. The forecast calls for one-year returns of ~17%, considering the average target stands at $136.36. (See AMD stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Earnings: Analysts Upbeat Ahead Today’s Q2 Report
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Earnings: Analysts Upbeat Ahead Today’s Q2 Report
9h ago
AMD
AMD price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Susquehanna
AMD
AMD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Earnings: Analysts Upbeat Ahead Today’s Q2 Report
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Earnings: Analysts Upbeat Ahead Today’s Q2 Report
9h ago
AMD
AMD price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Susquehanna
The FlyAMD price target lowered to $135 from $145 at Susquehanna
1d ago
AMD
AMD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsAMD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
2d ago
AMD
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >