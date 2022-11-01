AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) announced preliminary Q3 results on October 6, when the chip giant told investors revenues for the quarter will come in 16% below the prior guidance. As such, the question ahead of the Q3 print today, is not whether the company can beat the forecasts but whether it can signal that the headwinds in the Client segment might be reaching a trough.

Going by the noises made by rival Intel on its earnings call last week, Stifel analyst Ruben Roy is upbeat and continues to view AMD shares positively.

“We believe that INTC’s PC TAM commentary (295 million units in 2022, initial expectations for 270 million to 295 million units in 2023) along with channel inventory commentary indicate that the PC market is potentially nearing a bottom,” the 5-star analyst said. “With INTC set to raise prices across its CCG product portfolio beginning in Q4, we believe that AMD’s Client business is likely to find a bottom in the near-term.”

Elsewhere, there are other metrics which shine a positive light on AMD when compared to its big competitor. Going by the preliminary results, AMD’s Q3 Data Center revenue rose by 8% sequentially and 45% from the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, Intel’s Q3 data center revenue fell 10% quarter-over-quarter and 27% year-over-year, which shows that AMD continues to “gain share” in the data center segment, with Intel even admitting it does not expect to catch up for at least a few more quarters.

And with the next-generation EPYC server CPU Genoa about to launch on November 10 alongside an investor event presentation, Roy thinks data center momentum is “likely to continue” well into 2023 whilst the launch could “potentially be an additional catalyst” for the shares.

Talking of the shares, they’ve endured a miserable time; down 58% on a year-to-date basis; as such, Roy thinks investor expectations for companies with exposure to PCs, remains “muted,” which heading into the Q3 print, presents a “compelling set-up.”

To this end, Roy gives AMD shares a Buy rating along with a $100 price target. Should the figure be met, investors are looking at one-year returns of ~66%. (To watch Roy’s track record, click here)

For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Roy’s call on AMD; based on 19 Buys, 9 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus view. The analysts see also solid gains ahead; going by the $95.03 average price target, the shares will add ~57% over the next 12 months. (See AMD stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdvanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
12h ago
AMD
Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst
AMD
LSCC
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
AMD
CAT
More AMD Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasAdvanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Q3-2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
12h ago
AMD
Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & IdeasKeep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst
21h ago
AMD
LSCC
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
The FlyStreet Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
1d ago
AMD
CAT
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >