AMD and AFRM: What’s Ahead for These Buzzing Reddit Stocks?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AMD and AFRM: What’s Ahead for These Buzzing Reddit Stocks?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMD and AFRM: What’s Ahead for These Buzzing Reddit Stocks?

Story Highlights

AMD and AFRM are two stocks that are buzzing on Reddit. Let’s delve into these stocks to see what’s on the horizon.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) are among the most discussed stocks on the social media platform Reddit. While these stocks are buzzing on Reddit and have significantly gained mentions, they have witnessed a pullback in August 2023. Despite the decline, AMD stock has a bullish signal from analysts. On the other hand, Wall Street analysts remain on the sidelines for AFRM stock. 

Against this backdrop, let’s delve into these trending Reddit stocks.

Will AMD Stock Go Up Again?

AMD stock has gained nearly 57% year-to-date due to the growing AI (Artificial Intelligence) deployments in the data center market. Even so, its stock fell by about 11% in August as its Q3 sales outlook of $5.7 billion came below analysts’ expectations. 

Nonetheless, AI represents a multibillion-dollar growth opportunity for the company across several end markets, keeping analysts bullish on the stock. In addition, the recovery in the PC demand will support its financials and, in turn, its stock price.

Given the strong tailwinds from AI-led demand, AMD stock has received 25 Buy and seven Hold recommendations, reflecting a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $141.90 implies significant upside potential from current levels. 

What is the Forecast for AFRM Stock?

Affirm Holdings stock is down about 29% in August 2023. Nonetheless, the company is poised to benefit from improved credit performance, led by the continued decline in delinquencies. The company recently delivered better-than-expected Q4 results, wherein its top line came ahead of the Street’s forecast. Further, the financial services company’s loss per share was lower than analysts’ expectations, which is positive. 

What stood out is the continued decline in delinquencies, which stood at 2.1% at the end of Q4 compared to 2.7% in Q1. 

The company is expanding its reach by growing its merchant base and focusing on delivering profitable growth. However, higher funding costs and increased provision for credit losses remain a drag, keeping analysts sidelined. 

With three Buy, three Hold, and four Sell recommendations, AFRM stock has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $15.55 implies 12.60% upside potential from current levels. 

Bottom Line

Both AMD and AFRM stocks are trending on Reddit and have good long-term growth prospects. However, analysts are optimistic about AMD’s growth due to solid growth opportunities from AI and the expected recovery in the PC market. Contrary to this, analysts hold a cautious stance on AFRM due to the potential impact of a high-interest rate environment. This could lead to escalated transaction costs for AFRM and pressure its margins.

To conclude, analysts favor AMD over AFRM, with the average price target implying higher upside potential from current levels.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility
Press ReleasesAMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility
21h ago
AMD
AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
AMD
AMZN
SIA warns Huawei building secret chip network to skirt US ban , Bloomberg says
MU
ADI
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility
Press ReleasesAMD Showcases How Innovation and Partnerships Advance Corporate Responsibility
21h ago
AMD
AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
1d ago
AMD
AMZN
SIA warns Huawei building secret chip network to skirt US ban , Bloomberg says
The FlySIA warns Huawei building secret chip network to skirt US ban , Bloomberg says
2d ago
MU
ADI
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >