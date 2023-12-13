AMC Stock: Is There Value After Its 80% Crash? Analyst Weighs In

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
AMC Stock: Is There Value After Its 80% Crash? Analyst Weighs In
Stock Analysis & Ideas

AMC Stock: Is There Value After Its 80% Crash? Analyst Weighs In

Back in November, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced a $350 million share offering, which came off the back of a prior sale of 40 million shares in September. Consequently, the shares fell badly and have mostly continued to slide since. In fact, share declines have been par for the course all year, with the stock losing ~80% throughout 2023.

On Monday, after the close, the company said it completed the $350 million at-the-market (ATM) equity offering, having issued ~48 million shares with an average price of ~$7.29 per share.

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold estimates that after commissions, fees, and expenses, AMC will pocket net proceeds of roughly $340 million.

Taking advantage of significant discounts on several tranches of its outstanding debt, management seized the opportunity to repurchase $50 million in principal amount of the 10% second lien notes due in 2026 from the market. This was done at an average discount of 19.67%, effectively utilizing approximately $40 million in cash to eliminate $50 million of outstanding debt.

Wold thinks such actions are going to be quite common as AMC works to reduce its significant debt load.

While at the end of 3Q23, the company had ~$4.66 billion of corporate debt outstanding, just ~$5 million is set to mature in 2024 with only an additional ~$98 million maturing the following year.

“With that in mind,” says Wold, “we believe the proceeds from this ATM offering (along with the ATM offering completed in mid-September) not only provide an increased near-term liquidity safety net following the resolution of the Hollywood strikes and adverse impacts on the 2024 film slate, but also provide an opportunity for the company to take advantage of potential pricing dislocations for its debt in the public market ahead of any scheduled maturities and/or refinancing efforts in the coming years.”

Considering that the Hollywood strikes and impact on the release slate have been out of AMC’s control, Wald applauds the company’s effort to “control the controllables – the overall liquidity position along with continued theater-level cost management efforts.”

As AMC saw out Q3 with ~$730 million in cash (with Wold expecting through the end of 2024 a cash burn of ~$152 million), the analyst sees the ~$290 million shot in the arm to the cash balance from the offering (net of the debt purchase) as “more than enough to get the company over the hump before the projected return to positive FCF in 2025.”

Meanwhile, Wold reiterates a Neutral rating on AMC shares, although he might as well have said Buy as his Street-high $15 price target makes room for 12-month returns of ~124%. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)

The Street’s overall take on AMC also appears somewhat confusing. On the one hand, based on 4 Holds and 3 Sells, the stock receives a Moderate Sell consensus rating. However, the average target stands at $8.95, suggesting shares will record gains of 34% a year from now. It will be interesting to see whether the analysts upgrade their ratings or lower price targets over the coming months. (See AMC stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
AMC Stock: Is There Value After Its 80% Crash? Analyst Weighs In
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >