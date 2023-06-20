Amazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Valuation is Absurdly High. Is There Downside Ahead?

Story Highlights

Amazon’s crown jewel, AWS, has experienced a gradual slowdown, while its operating income has consistently declined over the past year. Along with the challenges faced by Amazon’s retail business in generating a profit, concerns are raised about the company’s ability to fully realize its valuation.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock appears to be trading at an absurd valuation following the stock’s rally of more than 46% year-to-date. Investors’ confidence in the stock has likely been powered by a strong recovery in the shares of most mega caps, fueled further by the frenzy surrounding AI-related companies (with notable advancements in AI being made by Amazon).

However, I harbor significant skepticism regarding Amazon’s ability to maintain its current stock price levels, given the company’s persistently feeble profitability prospects. Despite the robust cash flows generated by AWS, its growth has been steadily decelerating.

Meanwhile, its retail division persists in grappling with the challenge of achieving substantial margins. Given that interest rates remain elevated and that Amazon may have a hard time growing into its current and forward valuation multiples, I am bearish on the stock.

AWS Growth Slowing Down

Amazon’s crown jewel is its AWS segment, which carried the company’s expansion over the years through its strong, profitable growth. However, the segment’s growth has been on a gradual deceleration trend. In Amazon’s most recent fiscal Q1 results, the AWS division grew by just 16%. This was lower than the previous quarter’s (Q4 2022) AWS growth of 20%, Q3-2022’s growth of 27%, Q2-2022’s growth of 33.3%, and Q1-2022’s growth of 37%.

You can clearly identify the pattern of sequential deceleration between each quarter, with the cloud market maturing fast and competitors such as Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure fighting fiercely for market share.

In the meantime, AWS’ profitability seems to have a hard time scaling. AWS’ operating income declined by 26% in constant currency year-over-year to $5.1 billion. What’s even more concerning is the sequential decline in operating income between each and every quarter since the previous year, where it stood at $6.5 billion.

These figures raise red flags, as they suggest that AWS is struggling to maintain its dominance in the face of fierce competition. This is particularly evident when we compare it to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform, which demonstrated a remarkable sustained growth of 27% (or 31% in constant currency) in its most recent results. Similarly, Google’s Cloud division also achieved significant growth of 28% in Alphabet’s latest results.

Can the Retail Division Turn a Profit?

With AWS profitability prospects shrinking in recent quarters, Amazon may have a hard time offsetting its retail division’s inability to achieve meaningful levels of net income. The North American retail segment delivered an operating income of $0.9 billion, which was an improvement from last year’s operating loss of $1.6 billion. However, even now, this suggests an operating income margin of just 1.2%.

In the meantime, the International retail segment continues to lose money constantly. In fact, operating losses amounted to $1.2 billion, stable year-over-year, more than offsetting North America’s operating income of $0.9 billion. In other words, Amazon’s retail segment is consistently operating at a loss, which raises significant concerns.

It is surprising that despite reaching a substantial scale, Amazon has not been able to leverage its economies of scale to generate a profit. Considering that Amazon is no longer in its early expansion phase and has established global dominance, one can’t help but wonder when the company will be able to achieve profitability in its retail division.

Is AMZN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, Amazon continues to boast a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 37 Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. At $137.62, the average Amazon stock price prediction suggests 9.3% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell AMZN stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark Co., with an average return of 30.59% per rating and an 86% success rate.

Takeaway – Amazon May Not be Able to Grow Into Its Valuation

Overall, I believe that due to AWS’ decelerating growth and declining operating income, as well as the retail division’s inability to post noteworthy profits, Amazon may not be able to grow into its current and forward valuation multiples.

Wall Street expects that the company will deliver earnings per share of about $1.56 this year based on consensus estimates and $2.59 per share in Fiscal 2024. This implies a P/E of roughly 80 for this year or a forward P/E of about 48 based on next year’s earnings. Both multiples are completely absurd in the current market environment, even as the equity markets seem to be undergoing a recovery. For reference, the S&P 500’s (SPX) forward P/E multiple is around 20.

Besides, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding Amazon’s ability to meet these earnings projections, given the underwhelming performance of both AWS and the retail division. But even in the event that Amazon manages to meet or surpass these estimates, the current valuation multiples appear disproportionately inflated relative to the valuation of most large/mega caps and the relatively high interest rates.

In light of this, it is unlikely that significant upside is on the horizon, as the market would be imprudent to push these already lofty multiples even higher. Given the absence of a substantial margin of safety and the limited potential for further gains, my perspective on Amazon stock is contrarian, leaning towards a bearish outlook.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 6/20/23 – Indices Fall as Yield Curve Inverts to 42-Year High
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/20/23 – Indices Fall as Yield Curve Inverts to 42-Year High
1h ago
NDX
SPX
VFQY vs. VOO: Vanguard’s U.S. Quality Factor ETF vs. a Simple S&P 500 ETF. Who Wins?
SPX
VOO
Stock Market News Today, 6/19/23 – U.S. Futures Volatile with Markets Shut for Juneteenth
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on SPX

Stock Market News Today, 6/20/23 – Indices Fall as Yield Curve Inverts to 42-Year High
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/20/23 – Indices Fall as Yield Curve Inverts to 42-Year High
1h ago
NDX
SPX
VFQY vs. VOO: Vanguard’s U.S. Quality Factor ETF vs. a Simple S&P 500 ETF. Who Wins?
Stock Analysis & IdeasVFQY vs. VOO: Vanguard’s U.S. Quality Factor ETF vs. a Simple S&P 500 ETF. Who Wins?
19h ago
SPX
VOO
Stock Market News Today, 6/19/23 – U.S. Futures Volatile with Markets Shut for Juneteenth
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 6/19/23 – U.S. Futures Volatile with Markets Shut for Juneteenth
1d ago
NDX
SPX
More SPX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >