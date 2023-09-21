Amazon Stock’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Ownership: Institutional Investors Lead the Pack

TipRanks recently launched the Ownership Tab, demonstrating the ownership structure of stocks by corporate insiders, institutional investors, individual investors, and private companies, and mutual funds. By consolidating critical information about a company’s ownership structure, TipRanks’ Ownership Tab offers a holistic view of the investment landscape. According to e-commerce giant Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) ownership structure, retail investors, including individual investors and public companies, are currently leading the pack.

Let’s see the individual breakdown of Amazon’s owners in detail.

Who Owns Most of Amazon Stock?

As per the ownership structure, 47.1% of AMZN shares are held by Institutional Investors (18% by Mutual Funds and 29.1% by Other Institutional Investors). Further, 43.2% of Amazon shares are held by Individual Investors, followed by 9.68% owned by Insiders.

First, we will look at Other Institutional Investors, which are the Hedge Funds. The current Hedge Fund Confidence Signal is Very Negative on AMZN based on the activity of 119 hedge funds. In particular, hedge funds decreased their holdings in AMZN stock by 8.2 million shares last quarter.

Coming to Mutual Funds’ ownership, this information is invaluable for investors looking to align their investments with reputable fund managers.

Vanguard Index Funds owns the largest percentage (5.54% of AMZN stock) among mutual funds. Vanguard owns 568.26 million shares worth $79.55 billion.

Meanwhile, the Investor sentiment on AMZN stock is Positive, since individual investors have increased their stake by 2.3% in the last 30 days. Plus, the data shows that 19.8% of TipRanks’ retail investors hold Amazon stock.

Next is Corporate Insiders, who are the fourth largest owners of Amazon shares. Several insiders have recently sold AMZN shares, as shown in the table below.

It’s also interesting to note the top shareholders of Amazon stock vis-à-vis the insider trading activity. Founder Jeff Bezos continues to take the top spot with 9.65% of ownership valuing $138.65 billion.

Finally, we turn to the list of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that have added Amazon to their portfolios. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) has the highest exposure to Amazon stock.

Bottom Line

The TipRanks Ownership tool provides critical information about a company’s ownership structure, insider and hedge fund activity, top shareholders, mutual fund holders, and ETF holders. By providing all the information under one roof, TipRanks has simplified the user experience in terms of learning about a company’s owners.

Disclosure