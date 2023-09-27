Amazon Stock: Prime Video Ads — a Material Operating Margin Driver

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Amazon Stock: Prime Video Ads — a Material Operating Margin Driver
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock: Prime Video Ads — a Material Operating Margin Driver

Joining peers Netflix, Disney+ and Max, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video is set to become the latest streamer to introduce ads to its service.

Starting early next year, ads will be incorporated into shows and movies on Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada. Later in the year, ads will also be integrated into the service in France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia.

For those after an ad-free experience, for an additional $2.99/month, U.S. Amazon Prime members will be able to subscribe to an ad-free tier.  

The ad-free product amounts to a ~20% increase to the price of the monthly Amazon Prime subscription in the U.S. ($14.99), or a ~26% hike on the yearly fee ($139).

Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt anticipates that eventually in other international markets there will be similar 20% to 26% hikes implemented for the local ad-free tiers.

So, what sort of impact will the ads have? Amazon delivered $9.84 billion in Subscription revenue in 2Q23, which on an annualized basis, translates to $39.6 billion. Assuming approximately 80% is related to Amazon Prime and standalone subscriptions of Amazon Prime Video, subscription revenue of around $31.6 billion is set to rise ~23% (based on the assumption of a 50/50 split between annual and monthly subs), suggesting that if all members were to opt-in, Amazon would see ~$7.2 billion of incremental revenue.

While it’s expected that not everyone will opt in, Devitt’s analysis suggests that Amazon has set the price for its ad-free subscription tier in the United States at a level that aligns closely with the potential advertising income the company could generate per member. In other words, in a typical scenario, the result remains relatively balanced, irrespective of the percentage of users who choose to opt in.

In any case, the 5-star analyst applauds the move and sees the opportunity as a “material operating margin driver in 2024-2025 as the company directly monetizes its content investments and offsets a greater share of streaming costs.”

Down to business, what does this ultimately mean for investors? Devitt maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on Amazon shares while his $180 price target implies the stock will climb ~43% higher over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Devitt’s track record, click here)

Overall, barring one skeptic, all 39 other recent analyst reviews are positive, naturally resulting in a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts see shares gaining ~40% over the coming months, considering the average target stands at $176.18. (See Amazon stock analysis)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

The FTC’s Lawsuit Hammer Drops on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market NewsThe FTC’s Lawsuit Hammer Drops on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
6h ago
AMZN
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Slides despite Analyst Love
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Slides despite Analyst Love
9h ago
UPS
AMZN
A New CEO Could Fly Blue Origin to the Earth’s Orbit
Market NewsA New CEO Could Fly Blue Origin to the Earth’s Orbit
17h ago
BA
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >