Amazon Stock: Prime Day Success Merits a Price Target Hike

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock: Prime Day Success Merits a Price Target Hike

Consumers took Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day shopping bonanza with a huge dollop of enthusiasm. According to Adobe Analytics, the 2-day event generated record sales of $12.7 billion, representing a 6.1% increase compared to the $11.9 billion in sales recorded last year. Amazon also pointed out the first day amounted to the best sales day in its history.

The strong performance merits a recalibration of Q3 estimates, says Baird analyst Colin Sebastian. As a result of “strong Prime Day volumes,” Sebastian has raised his Q3 consolidated revenue estimate by $2 billion. The 5-star analyst now sees Q3 revenues hitting $138.2 billion, an 8.7% year-over-year increase.

The data shows that this year’s event was marked by the strong participation of a younger demographic, with 26% of Prime Day shoppers aged between 25 and 34 years old compared to 21% last year. Additionally, 42% of shoppers said they had spent more this year than in 2022 (26% spent less). As far as products go, non-discretionary items were very popular, with home and personal goods accounting for 71% of sales.

While the event shows that consumers are not afraid to spend and the strong numbers run counter to recession concerns, looking ahead, Sebastian thinks issues including employment trends, dwindling savings, resetting mortgages, student debt payments and geo-political “gyrations” are all “potential headwinds” in 2H23. It also might be that the strong turnout indicates some “pull-forward of spending.”

“The popularity of promotions and shift towards non-discretionary may be evidence of more cautious consumers, although a more positive interpretation of the strong Prime Days growth would be as an early indicator of consumer shopping intent ahead of Back-to-school and holidays,” Sebastian summed up.

So, how does this all translate to investors? Sebastian reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, although the price target gets a bump, and moves from $130 to $150. Should the figure be met, investors will be pocketing returns of 11% a year from now. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

Over the past 3 months, 39 analysts have chimed in with AMZN reviews, and barring one skeptic, all are positive, naturally making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. That said, considering the shares are up by 53% since the turn of the year, the $144.24 average target leaves room for 12-month gains of a modest 11%. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

WINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
14h ago
V
LLY
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Setting Up $120M Kuiper Project Satellite Facility in Florida
AMZN
Tech Giants Voluntarily Commit to Managing Risks Posed by AI
AMZN
GOOG
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

WINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWINN ETF: Can You Really Win with This ETF?
14h ago
V
LLY
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Setting Up $120M Kuiper Project Satellite Facility in Florida
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Setting Up $120M Kuiper Project Satellite Facility in Florida
20h ago
AMZN
Tech Giants Voluntarily Commit to Managing Risks Posed by AI
Market NewsTech Giants Voluntarily Commit to Managing Risks Posed by AI
22h ago
AMZN
GOOG
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >