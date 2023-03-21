Amazon Stock: Further Workforce Reductions Aren’t out of the Question, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock: Further Workforce Reductions Aren’t out of the Question, Says Analyst

The wave of layoffs at the tech giants continues. On Monday, Amazon (AMZN) announced another cull to the workforce, this time of around 9,000 employees – roughly 3% of the corporate headcount.

The latest cuts come in the wake of a previous reduction to the workforce – January’s 18,000 job losses. Combined, it all amounts to the biggest layoff in the ecommerce giant’s history. This axing round should be completed during Q2 and will affect AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.

The decision to further prune the workforce is part of Amazon’s attempt to rein in costs as it comes to terms with the new economic reality. Investors were not impressed with this latest move but it’s hardly a shocker to Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, who recently pointed out Amazon could be one of the companies where further headcount reductions were possible.

The difference, though, in comparison to the previous cut is a “notable tone shift.” When, in 4Q22, the company set in motion the restructuring process, the workforce cuts mostly affected Devices & Books, PXT, and Stores, and management struck an optimistic tone regarding the prospects of AWS and Advertising. However, Sebastian notes that the latest announcement signaled a “tone shift, as reductions will now impact key growth segments, including AWS and Advertising.”

The company will keep on hiring strategically, specifically in areas to which more resources are being allocated. Sebastian thinks these could include Healthcare, Kuiper, and Grocery.

Nevertheless, the analyst thinks another round of layoffs is not out of the question. “Ultimately,” Sebastian summed up, “we are not surprised by management’s decision to make further reductions as the company is committed to delivering margin improvement, while still focusing on key business strengths and new areas of investment. Looking further ahead, we would not rule out further reductions as there is likely considerable efficiencies that could be unlocked across multiple business segments as AI and automation take form in the next few years.”

So, what does it all mean for investors? Sebastian reiterated an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, backed by a $125 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be sitting on returns of 26% a year from now. (To watch Sebastian’s track record, click here)

Amazon receives plenty of attention on Wall Street, almost all of it positive; barring one skeptic, all 37 other recent reviews say Buy, naturally making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Going by the $136.86 average target, the shares will appreciate by 38% over the coming months. (See Amazon stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts
4h ago
AMZN
CHWY
Amazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts
AMZN
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Stocks to Buy Today, 3/21/2023, According to Top Analysts
4h ago
AMZN
CHWY
Amazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts
Market NewsAmazon Announces 9,000 More Job Cuts
1d ago
AMZN
What You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in EVs and Clean Energy
1d ago
AMZN
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >