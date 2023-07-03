Amazon Stock: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Prime Day

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon Stock: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Prime Day

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) annual shopping extravaganza is almost here. Next week, this year’s Prime Day event will take place on July 11-12, during which shoppers will be able to seek out the best deals and discounts. For U.S. Prime members, Amazon has promised this year will have “more deals on small business products than ever before.”

The shopping gala comes at a good time for consumers, says Monness analyst Brian White, who notes the event, will “provide consumers with an opportunity to tap into deals during this global inflationary crisis.”

With every Prime Day boasting a slightly different tone and initiatives, this time around, Amazon says Prime Members will be able to enjoy unprecedented discounts on a range of products from popular brands such as Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun. These discounts will represent the lowest prices offered by Amazon this year. Additionally, new deals will be released every half an hour during specific time intervals throughout the event, featuring significant markdowns on top products from the hottest brands.

This year, there is also the option for members to get a head start on some deals via ‘invite-only’ offerings. Starting from June 21, U.S. Prime members were given the chance to make direct purchases from specific brands through the Buy with Prime program. Prior to the event, discounts on Amazon devices have also been made available, along with savings on back-to-school items and various digital services such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

In other Amazon-related news, coincidentally, on the same day that Amazon announced this year’s Prime Day, a complaint against the firm was filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) along with a press release entitled, ‘FTC Takes Action Against Amazon for Enrolling Consumers in Amazon Prime Without Consent and Sabotaging Their Attempts to Cancel.’

Such acts are not something unusual for big organizations, says White, although Amazon appears to be in the FTC’s crosshairs right now. “We believe deceptive digital tactics are common across corporate America,” the 5-star analyst noted. Furthermore, according to a recent report by Bloomberg, the FTC is poised to initiate an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, specifically targeting its online marketplace.

All told, for now, White remains with the bulls. The analyst rates AMZN shares a Buy to go alongside a $136 price target. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

Overall, 38 analysts have chimed in with Amazon reviews recently and barring one skeptic, all are on board, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. Meanwhile, the $141.09 average target implies ~8% share appreciation from current levels. (See Amazon stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Nvidia and AMD: Weapons of AI Chip War
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia and AMD: Weapons of AI Chip War
14h ago
AMD
HPE
Box Office Battle: âIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyâ wins weekend
DIS
WBD
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
DE
CRM
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Nvidia and AMD: Weapons of AI Chip War
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia and AMD: Weapons of AI Chip War
14h ago
AMD
HPE
Box Office Battle: âIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyâ wins weekend
The FlyBox Office Battle: âIndiana Jones and the Dial of Destinyâ wins weekend
1d ago
DIS
WBD
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
3d ago
DE
CRM
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >