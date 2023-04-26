Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Will Q1 Growth Decelerate Sequentially?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Will Q1 Growth Decelerate Sequentially?

Story Highlights

Amazon will announce its quarterly financials on April 27. Analysts expect Amazon’s growth rate to moderate in Q1.

E-commerce and cloud computing leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report its first quarter financials after the market closes on Thursday, April 27. Wall Street’s consensus estimate reveals that AMZN’s top-line growth could decelerate on a quarter-over-quarter basis. 

The macro headwinds could continue to impact consumer and enterprise spending, in turn, taking a toll on its e-commerce business and cloud segment, also known as Amazon Web Services (AWS). 

Analysts expect Amazon to deliver revenues of $124.56 billion in Q1, compared to $116.44 billion reported in the prior-year quarter. This indicates year-over-year growth of approximately 7%, implying a deceleration in the sales growth rate sequentially. AMZN reported a sales growth rate of 9% in Q4 of 2022.

While Amazon’s top-line growth could soften a bit, aggressive cost-cutting measures could cushion its bottom line. Analysts expect AMZN to report earnings of $0.21 per share in Q1, compared to a loss per share of $0.38 in the previous year’s quarter.

Analyst Weighs In

As macro headwinds are likely to weigh on AMZN’s Q1 financials, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill expects the company’s cost discipline could lead to margin recovery. Thill expects the internet commerce giant’s operating margin to expand to 2.4% in Q1 compared to 1.8% in Q4 of the prior year. 

The analyst believes that AMZN’s sales growth rate could bottom in the first quarter and accelerate as the year progresses. However, Thill expects the company’s high-margin cloud revenues to stay under pressure in the near term. 

Nonetheless, Thill finds AMZN’s valuation attractive near its current levels and has a Buy recommendation on the stock. His price target of $135 implies 32.62% upside potential. 

Is Amazon a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMZN stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating ahead of the Q1 print. It has received 35 Buys and one Hold. Amazon stock has gained over 22% this year. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $135.50 implies a further 32.10% upside potential from current levels.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com price target lowered to $140 from $150 at Credit Suisse
The FlyAmazon.com price target lowered to $140 from $150 at Credit Suisse
1d ago
AMZN
Retail Giants Potentially Eyeing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share
W
TGT
Needham consumer E-commerce analyst to hold analyst/industry conference call
CRM
ADBE
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com price target lowered to $140 from $150 at Credit Suisse
The FlyAmazon.com price target lowered to $140 from $150 at Credit Suisse
1d ago
AMZN
Retail Giants Potentially Eyeing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share
Market NewsRetail Giants Potentially Eyeing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share
2d ago
W
TGT
Needham consumer E-commerce analyst to hold analyst/industry conference call
The FlyNeedham consumer E-commerce analyst to hold analyst/industry conference call
2d ago
CRM
ADBE
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >