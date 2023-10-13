Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

Story Highlights

Amazon stock is buzzing on Reddit. Let’s look at what the future holds for this trending Reddit stock.

Shares of online retail and cloud computing leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are among the most-discussed stocks on the social media platform Reddit. While AMZN stock has risen over 57% year-to-date, Wall Street analysts’ average price target suggests considerable upside potential for AMZN stock from current levels. 

With this backdrop, let’s understand what’s in store for AMZN shareholders in the future.

Is Amazon Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

While Amazon stock has gained quite a bit, analysts see further upside potential over the next 12 months. The company is focusing on encouraging its users to make repeat purchases on its e-commerce platform. It offers personalized recommendations by leveraging customer order histories to drive recurring purchases. 

Further, Amazon is engaged in a cost restructuring initiative to boost profitability by reducing operational expenses. Moreover, the company is emphasizing advancing its AI (artificial intelligence) strategy. It is integrating AI into AWS’ (Amazon Web Services) offerings to maintain its dominant position in the cloud space. Further, Amazon has collaborated with Anthropic to step up its AI initiatives, which augurs well for future growth. 

Given the significant growth opportunities ahead, Wall Street analysts are bullish about AMZN stock. It has received 40 Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, analysts’ average price target of $176.18 implies 33.14% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

Amazon’s emphasis on cost reduction and driving operational efficiency is expected to support its earnings growth in the coming years. Moreover, Amazon’s advertising services are witnessing strong engagement, leading to solid revenue growth. Additionally, its cloud division has displayed signs of stability, with growth in this sector likely to accelerate as enterprise spending improves and AI becomes an integral part of its offerings.

In summary, this trending Reddit stock is poised to deliver solid growth, as reflected by the Strong Buy consensus rating. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Wedbush Looks for a Surge in Tech Stocks Like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market NewsWedbush Looks for a Surge in Tech Stocks Like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
19h ago
AMZN
CRWD
Amazon Has a $100B+ Opportunity to Unlock, Says Youssef Squali
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Has a $100B+ Opportunity to Unlock, Says Youssef Squali
21h ago
AMZN
Notable open interest changes for October 13th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 13th
23h ago
BAC
BAX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >