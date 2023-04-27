Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects

It’s been a pretty good week for the Big Tech brigade with both Microsoft and Meta delivering better-than expected March quarter results. Today, another of the FMAANG alumni will hope to please investors. Once the bell rings to bring Thursday’s action to an end, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will step up to deliver Q1’s financials.

While the shares have outperformed the market year-to-date, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill still thinks their valuation makes them “attractive.” However, before they “meaningfully re-rate,” Thill thinks investors will have to see “clear evidence that profitability is improving, and that AWS growth has stabilized.”

Whether that is about to take place for the latter is a sticking point. Thill thinks the AWS forecast “remains cloudy.” On the Q4 earnings call, the company said AWS posted growth of mid-teens year-over-year in January and that amounts to a further drop from the 20% growth posted in 4Q22. Thill expects 13% AWS growth in the quarter, compared to consensus at 15%. “Investors remain cautious on AWS as the cloud industry slows in the face of broader macro headwinds, which could impact AMZN’s margin recovery given AWS comprises the majority of AMZN’s Op Income,” the analyst explained.

As for the profitability issue, Amazon has taken several steps to address that problem and optimize costs. These include workforce reductions (~27,000 job cuts announced) and slashing the retail footprint, amongst other initiatives. With consensus suggesting a Q1 Op Margin of 2.7% (compared to 4Q22’s 1.8%), these efforts should “begin to reflect in fundamentals.” And as the workforce cuts and increased cost efficiencies result in an “improved margin structure,” through 2023, Thill expects to see ongoing sequential Op Margin improvements.

That should also happen to the top-line, with Thill expecting net sales growth to trough in Q1 and pick up speed throughout the year. Therefore, while revenue is expected to slow to 6% in Q1 to $123.7 billion (compared to 9% in Q4), growth should accelerate to 7%/8%/9% in 2Q/3Q/4Q, respectively.

So, what does this all mean for investors? Ahead of the print, Thill reiterates a Buy rating on Amazon shares, while his $135 price target implies one-year growth of 29%. (To watch Thill’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, barring one skeptic, all 35 other recent analyst reviews are positive, naturally making the consensus view on AMZN a Strong Buy. Investors could be pocketing returns of 24% a year from now, considering the average target stands at $135.50. (See Amazon stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Reporting Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Reporting Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
7h ago
AMZN
Amazon Launches a Fresh Wave of Layoffs
AMZN
AI Revolution: Why These 3 FAANG Stocks are Poised for Success
AMZN
GOOG
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon Reporting Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Reporting Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect
7h ago
AMZN
Amazon Launches a Fresh Wave of Layoffs
Market NewsAmazon Launches a Fresh Wave of Layoffs
22h ago
AMZN
AI Revolution: Why These 3 FAANG Stocks are Poised for Success
Stock Analysis & IdeasAI Revolution: Why These 3 FAANG Stocks are Poised for Success
23h ago
AMZN
GOOG
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >