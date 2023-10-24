Amazon Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Wall Street Expects

The tech giants are out in numbers this week with many of the market leaders reporting Q3 earnings. Amongst them will be Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with the ecommerce behemoth slated to deliver its third-quarter financial statement on Thursday (Oct 26) after the close.

Looking ahead to the results, Monness’ Brian White, a 5-star analyst ranked in the top 1% of Street experts, is looking for Amazon to deliver revenues of $142.34 billion (above the Street at $141.43 billion). White’s figure factors in a 12% year-over-year increase, which represents a “slight acceleration” from the 11% uptick seen in Q2, but not quite at the level of the the 15% growth posted in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the Q3 revenue forecast amounts to a 6% quarter-over-quarter improvement, which is a tad higher than the four-year, September quarter average of +5%.

White is calling for operating income of $8.46 billion and a 5.9% operating margin and at the bottom-line, projects EPS of $0.63 (also higher than consensus at $0.58). However, White also notes that as Amazon has “demonstrated in the past, EPS is susceptible to quarterly swings in the share price of Rivian Automotive and non-operating charges.”

Amazon for its part has guided for Q3 revenue between $138.0-143.0 billion and operating income between $5.5 billion to $8.5 billion.

Moving forward to the holiday season quarter, for Q4, White estimates sales of $174.13 billion (a 17% year-over-year increase and above the Street at $166.67 billion) and EPS of $0.76, also higher than consensus at $0.66.

Summing up, while White sees Amazon as a long-term winner, he signs off with a warning about what might be coming next. “We believe Amazon is well positioned to benefit from digital transformation, capitalize on the cloud, innovate with AI, participate in new healthcare-related opportunities, and leverage a leaner cost structure,” said the 5-star analyst. “However, regulatory headwinds have grown stronger this year, and we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us.”

Nevertheless, White remains onside, touting a Buy rating along with a $170 price target, implying shares will generate returns of 32% in the months ahead. (To watch White’s track record, click here)

Overall, the bulls are out in heavy attendance for AMZN. Barring a single Hold rating, all 42 other analysts who issued a research report over the last 3 months, recommend the stock as a Buy. With an average price target of $174.67, the analysts foresee further upside of ~36% in the months ahead. (See Amazon stock forecast)

